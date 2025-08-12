Emirates to Ban Power Bank Usage on Aircraft Starting October 2025

Emirates Airlines has announced a new policy regarding the use of power banks: Passengers will only be allowed to bring one and must not use it on the aircraft. This policy will be implemented from the 1st of October 2025.

This policy will be implemented as Emirates’ latest safety measure. Emirates passengers will still be allowed to bring one power bank on board, provided they supply capacity information and store it only in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of them, rather than inside their carry-on baggage. Additionally, a ban on storing power banks in checked baggage is already in effect.

The airline warned that such devices will not be permitted in the cabin due to concerns about hazardous consequences such as fire, explosion, and the release of toxic gases. Power banks primarily utilise lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, and if the battery is overcharged or damaged, it may result in ‘thermal runaway’, a self-accelerating process in which heat generation within a battery cell exceeds its ability to dissipate heat, leading to a rapid and uncontrollable temperature increase.

“There has been a significant increase in the number of customers using power banks in recent years, which has increased the number of lithium battery-related incidents on board aircraft across the aviation industry,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement, as quoted from the press on Monday, the 11th of August.

This new regulation is explained in greater detail on the official Emirates website, as published on Friday, the 8th of August. Regarding power banks and their usage on the aircraft, the new regulation, as established and mandated by the airline, is as follows:

Emirates customers may carry one power bank that is under 100 watt-hours;

Power banks may not be used to charge any personal devices on board;

Charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted;

All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available;

Power banks may not be placed in the overhead stowage bin on board the aircraft and must instead be placed in the seat pocket or a bag under the seat in front of you;

Power banks are not permitted in checked luggage (existing rule).

The Emirates web page explaining this new regulation concludes with the following statement: “Safety is one of Emirates’ core values, and a cornerstone of all operations and practices. Emirates is committed to maintaining and improving levels of safety on an ongoing basis, safeguarding customers and staff at all times.”