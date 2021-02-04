DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Brings up Weekend Lockdown

The DKI Provincial Government is reviewing the option of weekend lockdown to reduce the number of COVID-19 transmissions.

According to the Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria, the lockdown option has been proposed by members of the Indonesian House of Representative who referred to a similar policy implemented in Turkey.

“Later, of course, DKI Jakarta will conduct an analytical study. The Governor will also chair internal meetings about whether the proposal from the House of Representatives is possible,” said Riza.

Agreeing with President Joko Widodo, Riza said that the implementation of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) and the imposition of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) have not been effective in suppressing the spread of COVID-19.

According to Riza, there are still many Jakarta residents who do activities outside their home on weekends. Residents’ activities on weekends are not only centred on markets but also going to shopping centres and visiting recreational areas. There are also residents who leave the house and even go out of town to visit their relatives.

“Family clusters are still high,” noted Riza.

Responding to the proposed weekend lockdown in Jakarta, an epidemiologist from the University of Indonesia, Tri Yunis Miko Wahyono, assessed that this step would be effective enough to slow down the transmission of COVID-19.

“There are two interventions. Lockdown on the weekend can increase the effectiveness of PSBB,” said Tri.

Even so, Tri suggested that PSBB during working days should not be removed if weekend lockdown is implemented. This is because the government cannot rely on a weekend lockdown alone to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

“Lockdown over the weekend doesn’t cover the 7-14-day incubation period. If it’s only a two-day lockdown, there is no meaning,” said Tri.

Furthermore, Tri asked the government to re-enforce the health protocol rules during PSBB. He said that, so far, the PSBB regulations have only become rules on paper and have not been able to suppress the mobility of citizens.

“In fact, the regulations are not working. The mobility of residents on the streets is still high every day,” he said.