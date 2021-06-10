BTS Meal Creates Havoc, Some McDonald’s Closed

Some McDonald’s Closed

A total of 20 McDonald’s outlets in the DKI Jakarta area have been temporarily closed for either 24 hours or 72 hours by the Municipal Police, due to crowds that formed when trying to purchasing the BTS Meal menu.

Besides the closures, several McDonald’s outlets have also been served warning letters about crowds.

Those outlets are as follows:

The outlet closed for 72 hours

McDonald’s in Puri Kembangan, West Jakarta

The outlets closed for 24 hours:

McD Jalan Panjang Kebon Jeruk Village Kelurahan

McD Green Garden Kebon Jeruk

McD Jalan Citra 7, Tegal Alur, Kalideres District

McD Jalan Taman Alfa Indah, Kebon Jeruk

McD Jalan Palmerah Barat, Palmerah District

McD Gambir Station

McD Cideng

McD Kramat Raya

McD Raden Saleh

McD Pegangsaan

McD STC Senayan

McD Street Hero of the Revolution

McD Bina Marga Street, Cipayung District

McD Jalan Otista Raya, Jatinegara District

McD Tamini Square

McD Sunter North Sunter Lake Road

McD Gading Kirana or Kirana Boutique Office

McD Jalan Artha Gading

McD Ancol

The outlets given a written warning:

McD Jalan Sultan Hasanudin, Melawai Village

McD Plaza 1 Pondok Indah

McD Cilandak Jalan Cilandak KKO

McD Mampang

McD Jalan Ragunan Raya, Jati Padang Village

McD Cipete Raya MRT Station

McD Plaza Kalibata Pancoran

McD Plaza Central Building, Jalan Jendral Sudirman

McD Jalan Raya Pasar Minggu

McD Buaran

McD Street Youth

McD Muara Karang, Jalan Muara Karang Barat

“McDonald’s managers will be invited to give clarification,” said the Head of Public Relations of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Commissioner Yusri Yunus, on 9th June.

Yusri added that the police also appealed to managers to stop taking online applications in an attempt to prevent similar mass crowds from occurring at a later date.

The launch of the BTS Meal menu is part of a collaboration between BTS and McDonald’s. The meals have caused a number of McDonald’s outlets in a number of cities to be filled with queues of online motorcycle taxi drivers.

The BTS Meal menu was launched on Wednesday 9th June and can be purchased at all McDonald’s Indonesia outlets. The meal is priced at Rp45,455 and is available at McDonald’s Drive-Thru, McDelivery (14045, McDonald’s website and application) as well as GoFood, GrabFood, and Shopee Food.

The high enthusiasm of ARMY, a nickname for BTS fans, to get a BTS Meal caused many outlets to be flooded with orders. Most of the orders were made through online motorcycle taxi services, resulting in long queues.

Ica, a BTS fan, shared her experience ordering the BTS Meal menu through an online motorcycle taxi service in South Tangerang. “It took three hours until the BTS Meal was delivered to me,” Ica.

“The McDonald’s BTS Meal menu is special because it’s purple and has the BTS logo and hangul (Korean script) written ‘BORAHAE’, which is very identical to BTS ARMY,” said Ica.

Furthermore, the BTS Meal menu package also contains a special sauce that has never been available at McDonald’s Indonesia, namely sweet chili and Cajun sauces. Sold as a limited edition, the menu package consists of nine pieces of Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coca-Cola, sweet chili sauce, and Cajun sauce.