BTS Meal Creates Havoc, Some McDonald’s Closed

Some McDonald’s Closed
A total of 20 McDonald’s outlets in the DKI Jakarta area have been temporarily closed for either 24 hours or 72 hours by the Municipal Police, due to crowds that formed when trying to purchasing the BTS Meal menu.
Besides the closures, several McDonald’s outlets have also been served warning letters about crowds.
Those outlets are as follows:
The outlet closed for 72 hours
- McDonald’s in Puri Kembangan, West Jakarta
The outlets closed for 24 hours:
- McD Jalan Panjang Kebon Jeruk Village Kelurahan
- McD Green Garden Kebon Jeruk
- McD Jalan Citra 7, Tegal Alur, Kalideres District
- McD Jalan Taman Alfa Indah, Kebon Jeruk
- McD Jalan Palmerah Barat, Palmerah District
- McD Gambir Station
- McD Cideng
- McD Kramat Raya
- McD Raden Saleh
- McD Pegangsaan
- McD STC Senayan
- McD Street Hero of the Revolution
- McD Bina Marga Street, Cipayung District
- McD Jalan Otista Raya, Jatinegara District
- McD Tamini Square
- McD Sunter North Sunter Lake Road
- McD Gading Kirana or Kirana Boutique Office
- McD Jalan Artha Gading
- McD Ancol
The outlets given a written warning:
- McD Jalan Sultan Hasanudin, Melawai Village
- McD Plaza 1 Pondok Indah
- McD Cilandak Jalan Cilandak KKO
- McD Mampang
- McD Jalan Ragunan Raya, Jati Padang Village
- McD Cipete Raya MRT Station
- McD Plaza Kalibata Pancoran
- McD Plaza Central Building, Jalan Jendral Sudirman
- McD Jalan Raya Pasar Minggu
- McD Buaran
- McD Street Youth
- McD Muara Karang, Jalan Muara Karang Barat
“McDonald’s managers will be invited to give clarification,” said the Head of Public Relations of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Commissioner Yusri Yunus, on 9th June.
Yusri added that the police also appealed to managers to stop taking online applications in an attempt to prevent similar mass crowds from occurring at a later date.
The launch of the BTS Meal menu is part of a collaboration between BTS and McDonald’s. The meals have caused a number of McDonald’s outlets in a number of cities to be filled with queues of online motorcycle taxi drivers.
The BTS Meal menu was launched on Wednesday 9th June and can be purchased at all McDonald’s Indonesia outlets. The meal is priced at Rp45,455 and is available at McDonald’s Drive-Thru, McDelivery (14045, McDonald’s website and application) as well as GoFood, GrabFood, and Shopee Food.
The high enthusiasm of ARMY, a nickname for BTS fans, to get a BTS Meal caused many outlets to be flooded with orders. Most of the orders were made through online motorcycle taxi services, resulting in long queues.
Ica, a BTS fan, shared her experience ordering the BTS Meal menu through an online motorcycle taxi service in South Tangerang. “It took three hours until the BTS Meal was delivered to me,” Ica.
“The McDonald’s BTS Meal menu is special because it’s purple and has the BTS logo and hangul (Korean script) written ‘BORAHAE’, which is very identical to BTS ARMY,” said Ica.
Furthermore, the BTS Meal menu package also contains a special sauce that has never been available at McDonald’s Indonesia, namely sweet chili and Cajun sauces. Sold as a limited edition, the menu package consists of nine pieces of Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coca-Cola, sweet chili sauce, and Cajun sauce.