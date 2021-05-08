Borobudur Temple Closed on 8-17th May

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Borobudur Temple will be temporarily closed for tourists between 8-17th May 2021.

Head of the Borobudur Conservation Centre Wiwit Kasiyati said the temporary closure was based on Magelang Regent’s circular number 443.5/1729/01.1/2021 dated 4th May 2021, concerning the micro PPKM extension to control the spread of COVID-19 in Magelang Regency.

Further, she added that it’s based on the circular of Magelang’s Youth, Sports, and Tourism Office number 556/324/19/2021 dated 7th May 2021, concerning the extension of the implementation of micro PPKM for COVID-19 control during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Magelang Regency.

Based on the letter from the health service, number 443.5/4514/05/2021, dated 7th May 2021 regarding the COVID-19 risk zoning, Magelang Regency is classed as an orange zone. To suppress the virus, community activities in public places is prohibited.

Borobudur Temple is one of Indonesia’s most iconic tourist destination. It usually attracts thousands of visitors per day, especially during the Eid-al Fitr holidays.

This situation has the potential to increase transmission of the virus, before, during, and after the 2021 holiday season.

“The temporary closure of Borobudur Temple is for the safety of visitors, the maintenance staff, security guards, and the assistants,” she concluded.