Greater Jakarta Provincial Government Uses AI Technology to Solve Congestion

The Provincial Government of Greater Jakarta through the Jakarta Transportation Agency claims that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology at the intersections of the capital city’s roads can calculate the actual congestion volume.

“So we can find out what the vision ratio actually is right now on the road,” said the Head of the Jakarta Transportation Agency, Syafrin Liputo, in a written statement.

Currently, a number of intersections in the capital are already using AI technology to help reduce congestion. According to Liputo, the installation of AI has been quite effective in helping his party break down traffic jams.

“It’s quite influential because by implementing the intelligent transport system traffic light, the adaptive forces function is implemented first,” he explained.

AI monitors which intersection sections are experiencing a buildup or heavy congestion. Later, he continued, the busy intersections will be automatically given more green light, so that the traffic density can be reduced.

“All this time, the settings have been made manually or from our control room. Now it’s directly on the spot. For example, when the south is busy in the morning, the system will automatically calculate the longest time on the south side. Then in the afternoon, perhaps from the north to south is congested, the north side of the intersection will be given a longer time so that queues at the intersection can be avoided,” he explained.

AI-Installed Crossroads

Based on data from the Greater Jakarta Transportation Agency, the following are the intersections in the capital where AI has been installed:

Jl. Jembatan 2 Raya – Jl. Tubagus Angke

Jl. Kyai Tapa – Jl. Daan Mogot (Grogol)

Jl. S Parman – Jl. Tomang Raya

Jl. S Parman – Jl. KS Tubun – Jl. Gatot Subroto (Slipi)

Jl. Gatot Subroto – Jl. Rasuna Said (Kuningan)

Jl. Gatot Subroto – Jl.Supomo (Pancoran)

Jl. MT Haryono – Jl. Sutoyo (Cawang UKI)

Jl. DI Panjaitan – Jl. Kalimalang

Jl. Ahmad Yani – Jl. Utan Kayu (Rawamangun)

Jl. Ahmad Yani – Jl. Pemuda – Jl. Pramuka

Jl. Ahmad Yani – Jl. H Ten

Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan – Jl. Letjen Suprapto

Jl. Senen Raya – Jl. Kwitang (Senen)

Jl. Gunung Sahari – Jl. Wahidin

Jl. Gunung Sahari – Jl. Dokter Sutomo (MBAL)

Jl. Gunung Sahari – Jl. Angkasa – Jl. Samanhudi

Jl. Gunung Sahari – Jl. Mangga Besar (Kartini)

Jl. Gunung Sahari – Jl. Pangeran Jayakarta

Jl. Gunung Sahari – Jl. Mangga Dua

Jl. Perniagaan Raya – Jl. Pasar Pagi flyover (Jembatan Lima)