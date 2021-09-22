Bali Hotels Association: Welcome Back to Bali

Bali Hotels Association (BHA), a well-established professional group of star-rated hotels and resorts in Bali, launched a new website entitled Welcome Back to Bali.

The streamlined, user-friendly website aims to provide travellers with the most recent, factual, and verified information about the current situation in Bali, as well as policies and regulations, in one centralised address.

“With the situation in Bali remaining fluid, the government continues adjusting policies and procedures in real-time. We realise there was a need for a dedicated platform to disseminate only verified information,” said BHA Chairman Jean Helière.

“We also witness a lot of misinformation circulating caused by sensationalised reporting or false news on the internet and social media.

Therefore, the launch of the Welcome Back to Bali website, slated to be the go-to source for travellers to obtain reliable updates, is very timely.”

The Welcome Back to Bali website is accessible to anyone with no restrictions. Created with the purpose to help travellers stay informed and make sound and responsible decisions for their travels to Bali, the website includes important and helpful sections, highlighting the following:

Latest Updates – the travellers’ main go-to page, presenting the most up-to-date information that is complete, actual, and verified.

– the travellers’ main go-to page, presenting the most up-to-date information that is complete, actual, and verified. Entry and Exit Requirements – an overview of the entire process from pre-arrival, arrival, at destination until departure; including visa requirements and designated hotels for mandatory quarantine.

– an overview of the entire process from pre-arrival, arrival, at destination until departure; including visa requirements and designated hotels for mandatory quarantine. Travellers Info – key information travellers may need once in Bali, such as Consulate contact details, and recommendations on how to move around Bali safely in the How To Travel Responsibly section.

– key information travellers may need once in Bali, such as Consulate contact details, and recommendations on how to move around Bali safely in the How To Travel Responsibly section. Health and Safety – information updates on hospitals in Bali and the government’s CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental sustainability) initiatives for the tourism sectors.

– information updates on hospitals in Bali and the government’s CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental sustainability) initiatives for the tourism sectors. Official Sites and Useful Links – links to official government websites, helpful apps for travellers.

For years, the BHA has been committed to promoting Bali as a beautiful and quality destination to the world. This year, BHA has adjusted its efforts to focus on supporting the island’s tourism recovery and the government’s plan to reopen Bali for international tourism.

“The launch of the Welcome Back to Bali website further reaffirms our commitment to support the tourism industry: our members, stakeholders, and our guests,” added Helière.

The Welcome Back to Bali website will be regularly updated with the latest information, new regulations and policies, and other verified information from local authorities. Visitors are encouraged to bookmark and explore the website and share the page with their connections planning a trip to Bali.