Aid Sent to Support Malang Quake Victims with Public Kitchen

Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini has distributed three trucks of logistical assistance and established a refugee post and soup kitchen for earthquake victims in Malang, East Java.

Risma, as the minister is commonly called, met victims in Malang Regency and Lumajang Regency whilst accompanying the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, on Sunday 11th April.

“Logistical assistance has been sent, namely two trucks to Lumajang Regency and one truck to Malang Regency. We have also established a refugee post and public kitchen,” said Risma.

She went on to say that her team will also provide social protection and services to vulnerable groups. She asked pregnant women and the elderly to find safer evacuation locations at 13 points of evacuation posts.

“In accordance with the direction of the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, those locations will be merged into two because there are currently unsafe ones. We have prepared a good place in the field and we have built a public kitchen there,” he said.

Meanwhile, as many as 700 disaster alert cadets, or Tagana personnel, were deployed to the earthquake site, tasked with assisting the evacuation of victims, building shelters, and establishing public kitchens. The Social Affairs Ministry had also organised psychosocial support services.

An earthquake measuring 6.7 rocked Malang, East Java, on Saturday 10th April at 2:05pm. Based on the National Board for Disaster Management’s report, up to the morning of Sunday 11th April, eight people had died, three people had moderate to severe injuries, and 36 people had minor injuries.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at sea, 96 kilometres south of Kepanjen, Malang, at a depth of 80 kilometres. Apart from the south of East Java, the earthquake was also felt in Solo, Yogyakarta, Wonogiri, and surrounding areas.