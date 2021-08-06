3 Malls in Jakarta Require COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

On the islands of Java and Bali, all areas are included in the PPKM level 4 restrictions, as stated in the instructions of the Home Affairs Minister Number 27 of 2021 concerning PPKM level 4, level 3, and level 2 COVID-19 in Java and Bali.

A number of shops are still allowed to open, provided that they fall into the “essential services” category. If you want to visit some malls, currently as many as three malls in Jakarta require prospective visitors to show their COVID-19 vaccine certificate through the PeduliLindung application.

Furthermore, the malls are also using the application to make it easier for them to implement a check-in and check-out system for visitors.

Plaza Indonesia, Central Jakarta

Plaza Indonesia is located at Jalan MH Thamrin No. kav. 28-30, Gondangdia, Menteng District, Central Jakarta.

“Effective on 16th August 2021, everyone who enters Plaza Indonesia, including visitors, our employees, outsourcing staff, shop staff, and contractors, must have been vaccinated at least with one dose,” notes a statement on the @plazaindonesia Instagram account.

However, there are exceptions for people who have a certain medical history or are not eligible to get the vaccine by showing a doctor’s certificate.

Currently, shops selling essential necessities remain open every day between 10am-8pm. Some of these places include Foodhall Gourmet, Guardian, Century, Natural Farm & GNC, BBC Money Changer, F&B Outlets, and all ATMs.

Senayan Park, Central Jakarta

Senayan Park is located at Jalan Pintu Pemuda No. 3, RT 1/RW 3, Gelora, Tanah Abang District, Central Jakarta. They will also require all visitors to show an electronic COVID-19 vaccine card via the PeduliLindung application.

“Effective 3rd August 2021, Senayan Park only accepts visitors who have received the COVID-19 vaccination,” states a post on the Instagram account @senayan.park.

Similar to the previous mall, Senayan Park also limits shops that are open to those which provide basic necessities, pharmacies, and restaurants that provide delivery services. According to the Instagram account, the shop is open every day at 10am-8pm. Entrance access is only via Parang Lobby, Ground Floor, Kawung Lobby, and LG Floor.

Lippo Mall Kemang, South Jakarta

Lippo Mall Kemang is located at Jalan Pangeran Antasari, Jalan Kemang Raya No. 36 RW 5, Bangka, Mampang Prapatan District, South Jakarta This mall also requires visitors to show a COVID-19 vaccine card, as well as to check-in and check-out.

“Effective 23rd August 2021, Lippo Mall Kemang only accepts visitors who have received the COVID-19 vaccination,” confirms the Instagram account @lippomallkemang.

Meanwhile, the mall said that the policy had gone through a simulation and began to be socialised on a sustained basis since 28th July. As for shops, some are still operating on a limited basis every day, such as Hypermart between 9am-8pm, as well as banks, pharmacies, and restaurants at 10am-8pm.