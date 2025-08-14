Hyatt Regency & Andaz Bali Appoint Jaco Le Roux

Hyatt Regency Bali and Andaz Bali have announced the appointment of Jacobus “Jaco” Le Roux as the new Cluster General Manager of the brand’s flagship resorts in the heart of Sanur, Bali, Indonesia.

A seasoned leader with over three decades of experience in luxury hospitality, Jaco brings a wealth of global insight and a proven record of excellence in both operations and strategic leadership.

A native of Cape Town, South Africa’s legislative capital, Jaco has spent over 20 years with Hyatt, managing landmark properties across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. His distinguished career includes leading iconic hotels such as Park Hyatt Moscow, Andaz London Liverpool Street – the first property under Hyatt’s lifestyle brand worldwide – and, most recently, Grand Hyatt Goa, where he also served as Area Vice President overseeing 11 leisure hotels across India.

With an operational foundation in Food & Beverage and a passion for detail-driven service, Jaco is renowned for building high-performing teams and fostering a culture grounded in empathy, integrity, and innovation. His leadership style blends strategic vision with an appreciation for local culture, enabling him to deliver exceptional guest experiences that resonate with both domestic and international travellers.

“I am deeply passionate about the creative possibilities within hospitality and constantly inspired to explore new experiences for our guests. At every step, I strive to embody Hyatt’s purpose of care and uphold its values – empathy, integrity, respect, inclusion, experimentation, and well-being – both in my leadership and in my personal journey. I believe in leading with sincerity, humility, and by example,” he said.

This appointment comes at a dynamic time for Hyatt in Sanur, amid growing interest in authentic, experience-led travel. As Cluster General Manager, Jaco will oversee the operations and strategy for 522 rooms, seven restaurants, nine meeting rooms, and one wellness complex across both resorts, ensuring they continue to set the benchmark for excellence in leisure, luxury, MICE, and lifestyle hospitality on the island.