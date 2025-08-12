Henri Arnulphy Appointed General Manager of Raffles Bali

Raffles Bali is pleased to announce the appointment of Henri Arnulphy as General Manager. With nearly two decades of international hospitality experience, Henri brings a leadership style defined by sincerity, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

Born and raised in Mauritius, Henri’s connection to hospitality began early, assisting his parents with running guest houses, restaurants, and tours for visitors to the island. “Speaking and connecting with people visiting our country, even as a child, felt natural to me,” he recalls. “I always enjoyed making sure guests left with their best memories and shared them with their friends back home. When I was first hired as a Guest Relations Officer, I envisioned one day managing a resort.”

Since then, Henri has held senior leadership roles at distinctive resorts across the globe, each known for their exceptional settings, refined hospitality, and close relationship with the natural environment — including Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, Constance Moofushi in the Maldives, and Sandy Lane Yacht Club in the Grenadines. Throughout his career, he has overseen award-winning operations, earning recognition from Forbes Travel Guide, AAA, Condé Nast Traveller, and Travel + Leisure. His expertise includes resort transformations, new openings, and initiatives that bring together sustainability and meaningful community engagement — values that closely align with Raffles Bali’s vision of conscious luxury.

Henri first visited Bali in 2015 and still holds fond memories of that experience. “Joining Raffles Bali is not only a personal milestone, but a chance to work closely with the island’s culture and be part of the continuity of the Raffles legacy in the region,” he says. As he leads with authenticity, creativity, and focus, Henri places the highest priority on understanding the needs of his team and guests. “Excellence is about continuous improvement and being creative with even the smallest details,” he adds.

Outside of his professional endeavours, Henri’s life is defined by his curiosity and love for adventure. As an avid traveller and sports enthusiast, he values cultural exploration and community connection, shaped in part by his travels across 67 countries. Henri’s sense of adventure leads him to activities like scuba diving, for which he earned his PADI certification, and participating in marathons. Always looking to push his limits, he also enjoys trying thrilling pursuits such as paragliding and skydiving. These experiences help shape his perspective and approach to his career, allowing him to adapt to new situations and embrace challenges.

With Henri’s vision and commitment, Raffles Bali continues its journey as a sanctuary of well-being, grace, and individually tailored experiences, guided by the enduring legacy of Raffles’ service.

ABOUT RAFFLES BALI

Situated in the picturesque Jimbaran Bay, Raffles Bali offers expansive space and serenity with 32 villas, each featuring a private pool and tropical garden, with stunning hillside and ocean views. The resort showcases Balinese craftsmanship through elegant interiors and provides a range of dining experiences — from the “Krug Ambassade” signature restaurant, Rumari and The Writers Bar to the beachfront Loloan Beach Bar and Grill, as well as the intimate Secret Cave and Purnama Honeymoon Bale. Guests can enjoy relaxation and wellness at Raffles Spa and partake in authentic cultural activities led by community experts.

Whether seeking a romantic getaway, a family holiday, a retreat, or celebrations, discover the enchanting charm of Bali and experience the personalised service of the legendary Raffles Wellbeing Butler.

