Tour de EnTeTe 2025 Officially Launched in East Nusa Tenggara

The Tour de EnTeTe 2025 will be the only international cycling event to span three major islands in East Nusa Tenggara, namely Timor, Sumba, and Flores.

The Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sports, Dito Ariotedjo, together with the Governor of East Nusa Tenggara, Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena, officially launched the Tour de EnTeTe 2025 at The Tavia Heritage Hotel in Jakarta on Saturday, the 5th of July.

“East Nusa Tenggara has many extraordinary tourist destinations, full of potential. With the Tour de EnTeTe, we want to combine the natural beauty and cultural richness of East Nusa Tenggara with the spirit of sport,” the Governor said.

This cycling event is a strategic initiative of the East Nusa Tenggara Provincial Government — in collaboration with the private sector, particularly Jelajah Sport — to promote the potential of local natural and cultural tourism through a sports tourism approach, which is expected to have a significant impact on the regional economy.

The Tour de EnTeTe is set to feature more than 100 professional cyclists from Indonesia and overseas, divided into 20 teams: six teams (30 cyclists) from Indonesia and the remaining 14 teams (70 cyclists) from abroad.

Countries that have expressed interest in participating in this event include Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Several professional clubs from the United Arab Emirates and Europe have also conveyed their interest in joining the Tour de EnTeTe.

The Tour de EnTeTe is scheduled to take place from the 10th to the 21st of September and will cover a 10-stage course spanning three main islands: Timor, Sumba, and Flores. The starting line will be in Kupang City, with the race concluding in Labuan Bajo. This will be the longest cycling race in Indonesia.

The following cities/areas will be included across the ten stages of the 2025 Tour de EnTeTe:

Kupang City – Kefamenanu Kefamenanu – Atambua (via Wini and Mota’ain) Atambua – Soe Tanarara – Waingapu Waingapu – Waibakul – Waikabubak – Tambolaka Larantuka (Tanjung Bunga) – Maumere Maumere – Ende Ende – Bajawa Bajawa – Ruten Ruteng – Labuan Bajo

“The three main islands of East Nusa Tenggara — Timor, Sumba, and Flores — have unique landscapes. This long journey will stimulate the local economy and create a domino effect for more equitable and inclusive tourism growth,” added the Governor as well.