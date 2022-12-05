Top Extreme Sports Activities in Java

Java has endless spots for you to enjoy the fresh air and feast your eyes upon the green scenery.

As an archipelago with extraordinary natural beauty, some extreme sports activities are also available.

A mundane everyday routine calls for the occasional kick of adrenaline. Whether you’re a beginner seeking to face your fears or a seasoned regular who’s up for any challenge, check out these extreme sports activities amidst Java’s nature.

Rock Climbing via Iron Stairs at Mount Parang

Purwakarta Regency has an expanse of towering andesite stone mountains. The most famous is Mount Parang in Kampung Cihuni, Sukamulya Village, Tegalwaru District.

Mount Parang is an ancient mountain made of andesite rocks that were formed thousands of years ago. The cliffs of Mount Parang are the highest in Indonesia and the second-highest in Asia!

With a height of 963 metres above sea level, three towers have rock climbing routes. Try climbing via the ferrata route – ferrata itself is a rock climbing technique using an iron ladder.

The ferrata route is quite safe, even for novice climbers to tackle 250, 300, and 900 metres above sea level.

Hanging on a thread at Timang Beach, Yogyakarta

This beach on Jalan Pantai Selatan Jawa, Purwodadi, Tepus, Gunungkidul, Yogyakarta, offers tours that are quite extreme and should only be tried by those not faint of heart. There are two adrenaline-testing means; the cable car or gondola and the Timang Beach suspension bridge, because these have terrains that must traverse the ocean with the South Sea’s tall waves and rocks.

Although the gondola’s speed is relatively slow, those ropes used for safety aren’t what you think. In addition, the suspension bridge looks very small and easily wobbles when someone stands on it.

Trekking at Jomblang Cave

Still in Yogyakarta is Jomblang Cave, known as the cave that sheds light from above that can have a celestial look and feel. This cave is located in Pacarejo Village, Semanu District, Gunungkidul Regency, and has a depth of up to 60 metres.

Going down into the cave requires adrenaline junkies to wear safety equipment such as boots, straps, and helmets. There will be a guide who helps visitors ascend using the safety gear or the single rope technique – think of action movies using body ropes.

The cave is extremely muddy and dark with only a few powered lights shining on the sides. Don’t worry, if you’re lucky, you’ll be in awe of the natural “spotlight”.

Each person must pay Rp500,000. It is highly advisable to arrive at 6am to book your spot as a quota of only 25 visitors per day is allowed.

Paragliding in Puncak, Bogor

Float with a parachute in the air across the hills. Paragliding is a hobby that requires courage because you have to dare to fly with a parachute at a height of approximately 1,200 metres.

The Puncak area is famous for its paragliding. There you are, “flying” with the birds, looking at 360 degrees of Puncak’s vast greenery from a high vantage point amidst the clouds. Feel the cool breeze of Puncak as you glide through the hills!

Of course, you must go with a guide. Prices can range from approximately Rp350,000-500,000 – depending on the paragliding service and if you’re a foreigner or local citizen.

Body rafting in the Green Canyon, West Java

The Green Canyon is found in Pangandaran, West Java. Who would have thought that behind its green and serene atmosphere, a unique and challenging extreme sport can be done here?

Unlike the usual rafting, you can try rafting without a boat in Green Canyon. You read that right! It’s called body rafting; a type of rafting that relies on buoys and cooperation with each other.

Cross the Cijulang River while body rafting to the Green Canyon. Your adrenaline will be tested against the swift currents and rapids of the river. You can also choose to jump from the high cliffs of Green Canyon and free fall into the river.

This is one activity guaranteed to be unforgettable.

Canyoning and Cliff Jumping at Aul Waterfall, Purbalingga

Purbalingga Regency, Central Java is an area with 1,000 waterfalls and cascades. One of the favourites for tourists is Aul Waterfall or Curug Aul, that’s located in Tanalum Village, Rembang District, Purbalingga Regency.

If you are lucky, you will be greeted by traditional kotekan mortar music performances by the women, just before entering the waterfall area, close to residential areas, in an effort to preserve traditions. You must then descend into the valley afterwards.

Besides the beauty of the two-level waterfall, it is also a paradise for cliff jumpers. The second waterfall is high enough to jump into a three-metre-deep pool.

On the downstream, the water flow from the waterfall passes through the rocks which are fun to slide on – known as canyoning, aka river crossing. Canyoning equipment, such as helmets, bodypacks, and ropes are provided. Visitors can choose the level of canyoning they want.