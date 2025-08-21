Paediatricians Available 24 Hours at Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta

Persistent vomiting in children can quickly lead to dangerous dehydration. At Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta, paediatricians are on duty 24 hours a day to provide fast and accurate care.

Has your child ever seemed unusually weak, unwilling to eat, and urinating less often than usual? Many parents may assume it is simply due to tiredness or a mild cold. However, when these symptoms are accompanied by persistent nausea and vomiting, the condition can quickly lead to serious dehydration and may even become life-threatening if not treated promptly and correctly.

Nausea and vomiting in children can be caused by infections, food poisoning, or side effects of medicines such as antibiotics that affect the digestive system. In some cases, nausea and vomiting may also be a sign of other illnesses such as ear infections, migraines, or disorders of the central nervous system.

One of the biggest risks of repeated vomiting is dehydration, which occurs when the body loses more fluid than it takes in. In children, dehydration can develop much faster than in adults and is often overlooked in its early stages. This is why it is important to take children straight to a facility with paediatric specialists available around the clock, such as Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta.

What are the signs of dehydration in children?

Dr dr Eva Jeumpa Soelaeman, Sp.A, Subsp G.H(K), Consultant Paediatrician specialising in Liver and Digestive Health at Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta and Kuningan, explained, “During mild to moderate dehydration, children may show signs such as a dry mouth and lips, urinating less often with darker-coloured urine, sunken eyes, dry skin with reduced elasticity, and they may appear thirsty, irritable, or sleepier than usual.”

She continued, “In severe dehydration, a child may become very weak, confused, difficult to wake, and start breathing rapidly and deeply. They may not urinate for more than 6 to 8 hours in infants or 12 hours in older children. Other signs include no tears when crying, a sunken soft spot on the head, very dry and cold skin, and a rapid heartbeat.”

Children are prone to vomiting, so it is vital for parents to recognise the signs early. Dr Eva added, “For mild symptoms, children can be given fluids in small sips and soft food if they are able to eat. However, if nausea and vomiting continue for a long time and are accompanied by signs of dehydration, take them to the hospital immediately for evaluation. Without proper treatment, dehydration can cause electrolyte imbalance, seizures, or even shock.”

Emergency care available 24 hours

If your child’s condition worsens, stay calm and take them straight to the Paediatric Emergency Unit at Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta, where paediatricians are on duty 24 hours a day to ensure every emergency is handled quickly and appropriately. If further treatment is needed, experienced anaesthesiologists are also available around the clock to provide safe and precise anaesthesia care for paediatric patients.

The Paediatric Emergency service is part of the Pediatric Centre, a leading and comprehensive child health service supported by paediatric specialists and subspecialists. It covers a wide range of children’s health issues, including autoimmune allergies, metabolic diseases, digestive disorders, cancer, congenital heart disease, and surgical treatments.

Easy booking and extra health support

To book a consultation, you can contact the call centre at 150770 or use the MyCare app from Mayapada Hospital.

The MyCare app also features Health Articles & Tips with useful information on children’s health, and a Personal Health tracker connected to Health Access and Google Fit, allowing you to monitor steps, calories, heart rate, and BMI.

Download MyCare today and earn reward points for discounts on various medical services across all Mayapada Hospital units.