Mayapada Hospital Surabaya Leads the Way with Eastern Indonesia’s First Advanced Total Knee Replacement

By combining the clinical expertise of the Orthopedic Board with advanced robotic-assisted surgical technology, Mayapada Hospital Surabaya enables patients to recover faster—often standing within six hours post-procedure—while also advancing medical knowledge through a proctorship and knowledge transfer programme in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals India.

Mayapada Hospital Surabaya (MHSB), part of Mayapada Healthcare (PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya Tbk) (IDX: SRAJ), has marked a significant milestone in the medical field by successfully performing the first-ever advanced Total Knee Replacement (TKR) procedure in East Java and Eastern Indonesia using state-of-the-art robotic technology. The inaugural procedure took place on the 5th of July 2025 and has since been followed by several successful cases with optimal outcomes, including the most recent on the 25th–26th of July 2025. This advanced surgery was carried out by a multidisciplinary medical team led by Prof. Dr. dr. Dwikora Novembri Utomo, Sp.OT(K), Chairman of the Orthopedic Board at Mayapada Healthcare, in collaboration with anesthesiologists and physical and rehabilitation medicine specialists from the MHSB Orthopedic Center.

MHSB continues to strengthen its position as a leading orthopaedic centre through strategic partnerships with Apollo Hospitals India and Johnson & Johnson MedTech (J&J MedTech). The success of these advanced TKR procedures is supported by the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution from J&J MedTech, which serves as the hospital’s primary enabling technology. This system enhances surgical precision and accuracy, accelerates recovery, and reduces the risk of revision by more than 30 percent. It is the first cutting-edge robotic surgical system available in East Java and Eastern Indonesia, enabling patients to stand within six hours and return home within 24 hours after surgery.

As part of its efforts to enhance clinical competencies and facilitate knowledge transfer, MHSB, in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals India, hosted the Mayapada INSPIRE programme — Mayapada International Networks for Surgical Practice, Innovation, and Robotic Excellence — on Friday and Saturday, the 25th–26th of July 2025. The event featured Dr. K J Reddy, MS (PGI), DNB, FRCS(UK), FRCS(Ortho), Chief Joint Replacement and Arthroscopic Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, India, who shared his knowledge and expertise through proctorship, ensuring all procedures adhered to international surgical standards.

Dr. Bona Fernando, BSc, M.D., FISQua, Hospital Director of Mayapada Hospital Surabaya, stated, “The Orthopedic Center at Mayapada Hospital Surabaya is committed to delivering world-class orthopaedic services by integrating three key elements: advanced technology, the expertise of specialists and subspecialists, and comprehensive care management spanning from pre-operative to post-operative stages, including rehabilitation. Through this advanced TKR procedure — supported by VELYS™ robotic technology and our international collaboration with Apollo Hospitals India — we ensure that each patient receives precise, safe, and globally standardised treatment. This multidisciplinary and collaborative approach reinforces our commitment to providing an optimal patient journey, enabling faster recovery and an improved quality of life.”

Serving as a proctor, Dr. K J Reddy brings decades of experience and extensive expertise in complex joint replacement cases, revision TKR procedures, and the treatment of infections in previously replaced joints. He noted, “Globally, robotic technology has become a standard in TKR procedures, and the system used at Mayapada Hospital Surabaya is an internationally recognised robotic surgical platform, comparable to those used at leading orthopaedic centres worldwide. Its implementation reflects MHSB’s strong commitment to delivering high-precision orthopaedic care with better clinical outcomes, enhanced safety, and a focus on long-term sustainability for patients.”

Prof. Dr. dr. Dwikora Novembri Utomo, Sp.OT(K), who led the execution of the advanced TKR procedure and serves as a senior orthopaedic surgeon and Chair of the Orthopedic Board at MHSB, emphasised the benefits of robotic technology for both patients and surgeons. He explained, “Robotics in TKR is not intended to replace surgeons, but to serve as a tool that enhances surgical accuracy, precision, and efficiency. It supports a more structured intraoperative workflow. One of the most crucial aspects is its ability to minimise soft tissue damage, which reduces post-operative pain, accelerates rehabilitation, and leads to better functional outcomes. This approach not only ensures patient safety and comfort, but also reflects technological advancement in orthopaedic practice with a strong focus on quality.”

In addition to its international partnership with Apollo Hospitals India, MHSB is also strengthening domestic academic collaborations to advance the nation’s healthcare landscape. As part of the Mayapada INSPIRE programme, representatives from Dr. Sardjito General Hospital Yogyakarta were in attendance, including Dr. dr. Yuni Artha Prabowo P, Sp.O.T.Subsp.Onk.Ort.R(K), Director of the Clinical Fellowship Programme in Orthopaedics and Traumatology at RSPPU RSUP Dr. Sardjito, and Dr. dr. Aditya Fuad Robby T., Sp.O.T.Subsp.P.L(K), AIFO-K, Coordinator of the Clinical Fellowship Programme in Hip and Knee at RSUP Dr. Sardjito. During the event, it was officially announced that Mayapada Hospital has been appointed as a network hospital for the Orthopaedic Fellowship Programme of Dr. Sardjito General Hospital, the main teaching hospital of the Faculty of Medicine at Gadjah Mada University (UGM). This appointment reflects the academic institution’s trust in Mayapada Hospital’s orthopaedic capabilities.

Dr. Bona concluded, “This collaboration further strengthens the role of the Orthopedic Center at Mayapada Hospital Surabaya in advancing national medical competencies and transforming healthcare services, particularly in orthopaedics. It promotes quality and sustainability while positioning MHSB as a leading referral centre for robotic-assisted TKR in Eastern Indonesia.”