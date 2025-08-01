Is Chest Pain a Heart Attack Warning or Just Pain? Check Here for Free!

Is every chest pain a sign of a heart attack?

The answer is not necessarily. Although the symptoms are similar, not all chest pain indicates a serious heart problem. To avoid confusion, chest pain should be thoroughly examined through the Chest Pain Unit at Mayapada Hospital so the cause can be determined and appropriately treated.

According to Dr Vireza Pratama, SpJP(K), FIHA, FAsCC, FSCAI, a Cardiologist and Interventional Cardiology Consultant at Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta, chest pain due to a heart attack presents with typical symptoms. “It generally feels like a heavy pressure in the centre of the chest, radiating to the left arm, jaw, neck, or back. This pain lasts more than a few minutes, comes and goes, and is accompanied by shortness of breath, cold sweats, nausea, dizziness, and excessive anxiety.”

Meanwhile, chest pain that is not due to a heart attack can be caused by other factors, such as muscle tension, digestive disorders, lung problems, or anxiety. “This type of pain is usually more localised, occurs with movement or when the chest area is pressed, and often improves with changes in body position or after taking medication,” explained Dr Vireza.

However, Dr Vireza acknowledged that distinguishing between the two is not always easy for most people, as symptoms can vary greatly from person to person and are often mild, especially in women, the elderly, and people with diabetes.

“In some cases, chest pain caused by a heart attack is often mistaken for a common complaint. However, a heart attack is a serious condition that must be treated as quickly as possible, even within minutes,” he concluded. Therefore, Dr Vireza recommends a thorough examination for anyone experiencing chest pain, whether mild or severe.

Chest pain assessments can be performed at the Chest Pain Unit at Mayapada Hospital, which provides a free initial examination for patients if no indications of heart disease are found. Meanwhile, patients suspected of having heart disease will receive a rapid referral to specialists and subspecialists at the Cardiovascular Centre at Mayapada Hospital for further treatment according to medical protocols. The Cardiovascular Centre has experience treating various heart conditions with advanced procedures. To consult with a doctor at the Mayapada Hospital Cardiovascular Centre, please call the call centre at 150770 or through MyCare.

The Mayapada Hospital Chest Pain Unit is also integrated with the Mayapada Hospital Cardiac Emergency service, allowing primary PCI (Coronary Cardiac Arrest) procedures to be performed according to international door-to-balloon protocols in less than 90 minutes. This service is available 24/7 and can be easily accessed through the call centre at 150990 or the emergency call feature in the Mayapada Hospital MyCare app.

Also, find heart health information and service promotions through the Health Articles & Tips feature in MyCare, as well as the Personal Health feature, which is connected to Google Fit and Health Access to monitor heart rate, calories, footsteps, and Body Mass Index (BMI). Download MyCare and collect bonus reward points for discounts on services at Mayapada Hospital.