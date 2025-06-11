Get to Know David Prosser, the CEO of Evolution Wellness Group

Now that some exciting health trends are sweeping the fitness enthusiasts and active individuals across the nation, David Prosser is ready to lead some of Indonesia’s biggest fitness brands to the next level.

Indonesia Expat recently had a chat with David Prosser, the England native currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evolution Wellness Group. All fitness enthusiasts and active individuals in Indonesia might already be aware of the prominence of Evolution Wellness Group, as it houses some of the biggest fitness brands in the country, namely Celebrity Fitness Indonesia and Fitness First Indonesia. Throughout our conversation, David shared, among many things, his humble beginnings, his observations towards the emerging fitness trends in Indonesia, and what everyone can expect and anticipate from Evolution Wellness Group soon.

Hi David! Let’s get started by introducing yourself a bit. What can you tell us about yourself?

I’m originally from Bournemouth on the south coast of England, where I grew up playing a lot of sports: football, cricket, rugby, and golf. After qualifying as an accountant, I began my career with Fitness First, whose head office was conveniently located in my hometown. I spent five years there in the UK before being offered an opportunity to relocate to Hong Kong to support the business’s expansion into Southeast Asia. We soon entered markets like Malaysia and Indonesia. I moved to Indonesia to serve as Country Manager, a role I held for six years, before taking on the COO position for Southeast Asia. Not long after, I stepped into the CEO role. It’s been an exciting journey, especially as we continue to grow and innovate across the region during what is truly a dynamic time for the fitness industry.

In Indonesia, the prominent brands under the flagship of Evolution Wellness Group are Celebrity Fitness Indonesia and Fitness First Indonesia. It has also come to my attention how these brands have continued to stay strong during both the pandemic era and the post-pandemic era. Looking back, what do you believe has been the key to this enduring success?

If I had to pinpoint one thing, it would be our commitment to our values. During the pandemic, we doubled down on training and innovation, preparing to emerge stronger once we could reopen. We introduced new initiatives and focused on improving, not just returning to the status quo. I’m especially proud of our Indonesian team for embracing change and helping us come back even better than before.

Not many Indonesians are aware of this, but there are also other brands under the flagship of Evolution Wellness Group. Do you have any plans to introduce those brands to the Indonesian market?

Absolutely. We recently introduced GoFit to Indonesia, which is our accessible, no-frills fitness brand designed for the mass middle market. We’re opening our second GoFit club shortly, and it’s a key part of our broader strategy to offer more inclusive fitness options. GoFit offers a smaller club footprint but is still packed with top-notch equipment, making quality fitness more affordable and widespread.

In recent years, especially thanks to social media, we have seen how the allure of the wellness lifestyle has intrigued more than just the Indonesian urbanites. Have you also seen growing demands for more fitness centres in the lesser metropolitan areas and regencies in Indonesia? If so, how are you planning to respond to such interests?

Yes, we’re definitely seeing that trend. One of the reasons we launched GoFit was to make it easier to scale into secondary cities and suburban areas. It gives us the opportunity to bring quality fitness experiences to a wider audience, particularly those in the middle-income demographic. Our goal is to make fitness and wellness accessible across the board in Indonesia.

Let’s talk a little bit about fitness trends. Nowadays, we have seen the immense popularity of marathons and padel, especially in big cities like Jakarta. In your expert opinion, what do you think the Indonesians are looking for at the moment, fitness-wise as well as health-wise?

One of the biggest shifts we’ve seen is the rise of strength training—it actually overtook cardio in popularity in 2024. More young people, especially women, are embracing strength and weight training as a way to build not just physical health but confidence and resilience. We’re also seeing an uptick in middle-aged members turning to weight training as part of a healthy ageing approach. In response, we’ve reconfigured many of our clubs, reducing cardio machines and increasing strength training zones. This shift has also boosted demand for personal training services.

Populix, a consumer research and insights platform, has recently reported its insight that nine out of 10 contemporary Indonesians tend to exercise diligently. At the same time, Populix also reported that 42% of its survey participants preferred to exercise at home. Looking at these insights, do you believe this phenomenon would bring opportunities or, instead, challenges to Evolution Wellness Group?

It’s both. On one hand, home workouts offer convenience, but on the other, we’re seeing a growing desire for community. Group fitness is on the rise, and that’s why we’re investing in building safe, inclusive spaces where people can connect with like-minded individuals and get support from certified coaches. We’re also tapping into global trends like HYROX: a hybrid fitness competition race that’s gaining serious traction. We’ve already introduced HYROX training into our Indonesian clubs and are now actively exploring partnerships across the region. In Malaysia, for instance, we’re in discussions with sports management businesses that are looking to expand their footprint across Southeast Asia. It’s an exciting time to collaborate, innovate, and bring new energy to the fitness ecosystem.

What can you tease about Evolution Wellness Group’s upcoming plans for the Indonesian market? Is there any potential collaboration with the Indonesian government and/or sports association that you can tease at the moment as well?

We’re working on a major upgrade to our technology infrastructure that will unify all our brands under a single IT system. This means members will have more seamless access and flexibility across our network, opening up new ways to engage with our offerings. As for collaborations, we’re always open to working with the government and sports associations, and we’re actively exploring those possibilities.

Last but not least, how can our readers get in touch with you and the Evolution Wellness Group?