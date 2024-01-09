Dental Implant: Your Permanent Teeth Solution

Dental implants are a procedure for implanting artificial tooth roots shaped like bolts in the jaw. This procedure is performed to support an artificial dental crown.

Dental implants are generally made from special metals, such as titanium. The procedure is carried out by a specialist oral surgeon, several stages must be carried out in the implant installation process, and each stage takes quite a long time, and the overall process of installing dental implants can take up to several months. Even though it takes quite a long time, dental implants have a million benefits that are worth the installation time.

A dental implant procedure can be performed to replace one or more missing or damaged teeth, whether due to tooth loss, cavities, infection, gum disease, or injury. The aim of replacing teeth with this procedure can be to restore tooth function or improve appearance. Apart from dental implants, there are several options that can also be used to replace missing or damaged teeth, such as dental bridges and removable dentures. The following are the advantages of dental implants compared to bridge dentures and removable dentures:

Natural appearance and durability

Long term durability

Convenience and ease of maintenance

Increased chewing efficiency

Increase self-confidence

Looks like natural teeth

While dentures have their place and can be a suitable option for some people, dental implants offer many benefits that make them the best choice for many people seeking tooth replacement. From a natural look and feel to long-term durability and improved oral health, dental implants provide a comprehensive solution that not only restores your smile but also improves your overall quality of life. If you are considering tooth replacement options, consult with our dentist to determine if this treatment is the right choice for you.

