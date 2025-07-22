The St. Regis Bar, Jakarta Joins Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 at No. 22

One of Jakarta’s premier cocktail destinations celebrates global recognition with a spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 list.

A sense of celebration fills the air at The St. Regis Jakarta, as its iconic St. Regis Bar has been ranked No. 22 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 — a prestigious accolade that places it among the region’s most exceptional drinking destinations.

For a bar that opened with a bold vision to bring the timeless rituals of New York’s cocktail culture to the heart of Jakarta, this moment serves as both a proud affirmation and a heartfelt reward.

At The St. Regis Bar, every cocktail tells a story — each ingredient is chosen with intention, and every guest experience is crafted with care. This recognition is a tribute not only to technical excellence but also to the emotion and soul behind the craft.

From the dramatic unveiling of the signature Bloody Mary to the hushed conversations beneath the glow of Lasvit chandeliers, The St. Regis Bar has become a cherished gathering place — a melting pot where Jakarta’s spirited elegance meets the timeless legacy of Astor.

“This honour is incredibly meaningful,” shared Oliver Kreuzer, General Manager of The St. Regis Jakarta. “It reflects the passion that flows through every member of our team, and the unwavering support of our guests and partners. That we’ve been awarded No. 22 and are celebrating it on the 22nd makes this moment even more special.”

To mark this milestone, The St. Regis Bar will host an intimate celebration on Tuesday, 22nd of July, inviting loyal guests and cherished friends to raise a glass in tribute to the journey so far — and the many stories still to come.

This achievement underscores not only The St. Regis Bar’s place on the international stage, but also Jakarta’s growing prominence as a destination for world-class cocktail artistry. In the spirit of celebration and refinement, The St. Regis Bar continues to raise the bar — with grace, with gratitude, and always, with style.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, please visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow on Instagram at @stregisjakarta.