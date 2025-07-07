The Beach Shack at Karma Beach: South Bali’s Hottest Spot for Coastal Indian Cuisine

If you’re looking for Indian food in South Bali, The Beach Shack at Karma Beach is your newest must-visit destination—offering an irresistible mix of vibrant Indian flavours and stunning beachfront ambience.

Nestled on the white sands of Melasti Beach in Ungasan, The Beach Shack brings the warmth and bold taste of India’s coastal cuisine to one of Bali’s most iconic locations. Inspired by the beachside shacks of Goa, this new venue within Karma Kandara is redefining Indian food with a modern twist and a laid-back tropical vibe.

Helmed by Chef Jeevraj, who brings years of culinary experience and regional exploration to the kitchen, the all-day menu features flavourful dishes from across India. Signature items include Laal Maas, a rich, slow-cooked Rajasthani lamb curry with fiery spices; Pork Vindaloo, a tangy and spicy Goan favourite with Portuguese roots; Goan Fish Curry, a creamy coconut-based coastal delicacy packed with bold aromatics; and Dal Lasooni Tadka, a garlic-kissed lentil dish that’s both comforting and full of depth.

Whether you’re enjoying breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a sunset dinner, every dish is thoughtfully crafted to offer authenticity with a touch of coastal elegance. It’s the perfect spot for those seeking exceptional Indian cuisine in Melasti, Ungasan, or Uluwatu—combining a relaxed beach setting with gourmet dishes rarely found this close to the sea in Bali.

Adding to the experience is Bali’s first fully licensed hill tram, newly launched at Karma Beach, providing a smooth, scenic ride down the cliffside directly to The Beach Shack. The journey to the beach is not just convenient, but also memorable—offering panoramic views before you even sit down to dine.

The venue itself is designed to complement its surroundings, with rustic beach-inspired décor, open-air seating, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean. The combination of setting and cuisine creates a truly immersive experience, ideal for romantic dinners, casual group meals, or long, lazy lunches under the sun.

The Beach Shack is more than just a restaurant—it’s a celebration of flavour, culture, and location, where every element is curated to deliver something special. It stands out as one of the few places offering authentic Indian food in South Bali’s beach areas, where quality, presentation, and ambience all come together seamlessly.

With a carefully selected beverage list that includes classic Indian drinks, signature cocktails, and wine pairings that complement spicy cuisine, guests can enjoy an elevated yet approachable dining experience right by the sea.

For locals and travellers alike, The Beach Shack offers something unique: the soul of Indian coastal cooking in a luxurious yet welcoming beachfront setting. Whether you’re a guest at Karma Kandara or simply exploring Bali’s southern coast, this vibrant new venue is a must-visit for lovers of bold spices, rich flavours, and stunning ocean views.

The mix of traditional Indian recipes with a relaxed island twist sets The Beach Shack apart from typical dining spots. Here, you can enjoy a rich curry while feeling the ocean breeze, with your feet in the sand and the sound of waves in the background. Perfect for sunset moments, brunch gatherings, or beachside dinners, The Beach Shack has quickly become one of the top spots for Indian cuisine in the area.

Its combination of location, cuisine, and atmosphere makes it ideal for both casual dining and special occasions. Guests who discover this beachfront gem often return—not just for the food, but for the full sensory experience it offers. For those seeking authentic Indian cuisine near Melasti Beach, The Beach Shack delivers bold, flavorful dishes amidst Bali’s unforgettable coastal scenery.