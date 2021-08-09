Celebrate the traditions and delights of the Mid-Autumn festival with Raffles Jakarta’s Mooncakes.

Enjoy handcrafted favourites and traditional mooncakes prepared by Chef Anom Putra. Mooncakes by Raffles are beautifully presented in a pastel-coloured box, accented by a splash of exquisite floral chinoiserie elements.

One box consists of four pieces of mini mooncakes and Signature Raffles Tea is priced at Rp550,000 while one box of four mooncake pieces is priced at Rp600,000 and one box of six mooncake pieces is priced at Rp850,000. Mixed variations are available as well.

Contact +62 855 8155 888 by phone or WhatsApp to place your orders at least three days in advance.