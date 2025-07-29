KARBON Officially Ignites Bandung’s Rooftop Scene — Where Fire Meets Flavour

The rooftop dining and nightlife scene in Bandung has just reached an entirely new level with the opening of KARBON, perched atop the iconic Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar.

More than just a restaurant, more than just a bar — KARBON is where fire, flavour, and attitude collide, offering an unparalleled dining and entertainment experience that sets the city ablaze.

Driven by bold creativity and the raw, captivating energy of flame, KARBON presents a curated menu where every dish is kissed by fire. From deeply charred steaks and aged butcher cuts to blistered seafood and smoky grilled vegetables, KARBON transforms simple ingredients into extraordinary creations — designed for sharing, gathering, and indulging.

“At KARBON, fire isn’t just part of the cooking process — it defines who we are,” says the KARBON team. “From the way we grill, the way we craft cocktails, to the energy we bring through music and design — everything starts with fire and finishes with attitude.” – Executive Chef Sydney De Hart.

Beyond the Flavour — A Full Sensory Experience Awaits

Grill in Action — Watch flames dance and chefs in motion as your dishes come to life. Signature Drinks — Mixology shows and cocktails crafted with bold, unexpected character. Band & DJ Live — Carefully curated live bands and DJ performances set the tone from sunset to late into the night. Crowd Vibes — From intimate dinners to vibrant rooftop parties — KARBON is the ultimate spot to see and be seen.

Where Design, Atmosphere & Style Meet

KARBON offers an experience that is both visually striking and effortlessly inviting. A modern lighting system enhances every corner, creating a captivating yet intimate ambience throughout the venue. Inside, chic and stylish interiors set the perfect stage for everything from casual gatherings to statement celebrations, while the outdoor rooftop area reveals uninterrupted panoramic views of Bandung’s glittering city lights and rolling hills — making every moment unforgettable.

Affordable Luxury, Designed to Impress

From appetisers to the Aged Butcher selections, every bite reflects the KARBON philosophy — Nothing ever burns the same. With affordable prices and uncompromising quality, KARBON makes bold flavours and premium experiences accessible to all. To complete the dining experience, guests are treated to special live music performances during dinner, creating the ideal atmosphere to entertain you and your loved ones.

As the night unfolds, the experience doesn’t end with dinner — guests are invited to continue the evening with curated DJ performances that ignite the rooftop and transform dinner into an all-night celebration.

And of course, KARBON invites you to come dressed to impress — because here, every corner is a photo opportunity, and every moment is made to be seen.

OPENING HOURS:

Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday: 6 PM to 1 AM

Friday, Saturday & Public Holidays: 6 PM to 3 AM

KARBON. Grill. Drink. Repeat. Nothing ever burns the same.

Located on Level 16 of Hotel Indigo Bandung, KARBON is set to redefine rooftop dining and nightlife in the city — bringing bold flavours, curated entertainment, and a scene worth talking about.

Reserve your table now and discover more:

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with 022 8602 8888 or visit hotelindigo.com/bandung. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate 2025 in style!