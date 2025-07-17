Kahyangan Restaurant Presents the Tenjin Matsuri Unagi Festival

In the ever-evolving culinary landscape of Indonesia’s capital, one name has stood the test of time for over fifty years: Kahyangan Restaurant at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

Perched on the 28th to 30th floors of the Wisma Nusantara building, Kahyangan Restaurant has been admired since 1974 for its authentic Japanese fine dining and panoramic views overlooking the iconic Bundaran HI.

Renowned for its signature Shabu-Shabu and Teppanyaki, Kahyangan offers more than just a meal—it delivers a cultural experience, a preservation of culinary heritage, and an exclusive atmosphere cherished by business elites, diplomats, and discerning gourmands. Since its inception, Kahyangan has remained true to its Japanese roots while embracing innovation to remain relevant to contemporary tastes.

A Symphony of Flavours Above the City

Within its refined Shabu-Shabu section, which features seven private dining rooms, guests indulge in premium wagyu slices, fresh seafood, and handpicked vegetables—served with Kahyangan’s legendary ponzu sauce, a secret recipe passed down through generations. The Teppanyaki experience, meanwhile, is a captivating culinary performance where seasoned chefs prepare each dish live at the table, blending the art of cooking with the elegance of dining.

A Tribute to Summer: Tenjin Matsuri Unagi Festival

For lovers of unagi (freshwater eel), this is a rare gastronomic affair not to be missed. Kahyangan proudly presents a special culinary celebration: the Tenjin Matsuri Unagi Festival, inspired by one of Japan’s most vibrant summer traditions held each July in Osaka.

Tenjin Matsuri is more than just a festival—it is a tribute to wisdom, learning, and the hope for prosperity. This essence is reflected in the unagi-centric dishes, a delicacy deeply rooted in Japanese philosophy and summer dining culture.

Until the 31st of August 2025, guests can savour an exquisite set menu showcasing refined interpretations of unagi, including:

Unagi Nigiri – Grilled eel glazed in a sweet, umami-rich tare sauce, served atop warm shari rice.

Unagi Tempura – Delicately crisp batter encasing tender eel, offering a refined contrast in each bite.

Unagi Kabayaki – Filleted eel, slow-grilled to caramelised perfection, delivering a rich and layered flavour experience.

The full dining experience is presented as an exclusive set menu at Rp1,200,000++ per person, including a curated selection of appetisers and desserts. With the Jakarta skyline as your backdrop, every moment at Kahyangan becomes an elevated celebration of Japanese craftsmanship and seasonal tradition.

Opening Hours

Lunch: 12:00 – 15:00

Dinner: 18:00 – 22:00

Reservations are highly recommended to ensure a seamless dining experience.

For Information & Reservations