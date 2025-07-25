Pullman Jakarta Indonesia & Cokelatin Unveil “Java Criollo” – A Tribute to Chocolate Heritage and Cultural Diplomacy

In celebration of World Chocolate Day 2025, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, in collaboration with Indonesian artisan chocolatier Cokelatin Signature, proudly launched Java Criollo, an exclusive chocolate beverage inspired by the world’s rarest cacao variety.

The event, held at Le Chocolat Lounge on Friday, July 25th, was graced by H.E. Luis Guillermo Arellano Jibaja, Ambassador of Ecuador to Indonesia, and featured a lively exchange of ideas around the cultural and diplomatic value of fine chocolate.

Crafting Legacy: Chocolate as a Bridge Between Cultures

At the heart of the event was an interactive talk show titled “Crafting Legacy: How Chocolate Builds Culture, Diplomacy and Creative Economy,” moderated by cultural activist Arto Biantoro. The panel explored how chocolate has historically served as a symbol of identity, dialogue, and cooperation.

The conversation also highlighted the parallels between Ecuador’s Nacional cacao legacy and Indonesia’s Java Criollo movement, shedding light on the role of cacao as a diplomatic tool and a platform for global collaboration in sustainable agriculture and creative trade.

Ambassador Arellano’s participation emphasised the value of cacao in fostering cross-cultural exchange and opportunities for international cocoa cooperation, reinforcing shared commitments between Ecuador and Indonesia in promoting fine chocolate as a cultural asset.

Representatives from Cokelatin Signature, Mrs. Irena Surosoputra, Founder & CEO of Cokelatin Signature, also shared their vision for how chocolate can be a powerful medium for cultural storytelling, sustainable craftsmanship, and national pride.

Java Criollo: An Exclusive Launch at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

The highlight of the celebration was the official launch of Java Criollo, a rich, indulgent drink crafted using Indonesian-grown Criollo cacao, ethically sourced by Cokelatin and available exclusively at Pullman’s Le Chocolat Lounge. This signature beverage represents more than chocolate excellence; it is a sensory journey into Indonesia’s terroir, told through taste, aroma, and artistry.

“Java Criollo is more than a drink—it’s a celebration of heritage and craftsmanship,” said Dan Benzaquen, General Manager of Pullman Jakarta Indonesia. “Together with Cokelatin, we are turning a cup of chocolate into a canvas of culture.”

As part of this strategic partnership, both brands signed a collaboration agreement that supports local cacao farmers, promotes sustainable sourcing and elevates the guest experience through curated culinary storytelling.

A Day of Wellness, Reflection, and Indulgence

In addition to the product unveiling, the event featured a therapeutic journaling session led by psychologist and author Anette Isabella, titled “Relasi Serasi dari Diri: Cokelat, Self-Love, dan Jeda yang Menyembuhkan”. This mindful experience paired cacao with self-reflection, reinforcing the role of chocolate not only in culture and diplomacy but also in emotional wellness.

Experience Java Criollo — Exclusively at Le Chocolat Lounge

Guests were invited to close the evening with a networking session and a taste of the Java Criollo drink, now available exclusively at Le Chocolat Lounge, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, for a limited time. With its roots in local craftsmanship and global inspiration, Java Criollo invites chocolate lovers and cultural connoisseurs to savour a new chapter in Indonesia’s culinary narrative.