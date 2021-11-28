Festive Season at Raffles Jakarta 2021

The most magical time of the year is here!

Raffles Jakarta is delighted to introduce its festive offers for the holiday season. This year, the theme is all about family and togetherness. The culinary teams have created a variety of exciting festive offers for the whole family to celebrate festive traditions and ring in the new year!

Christmas at Arts

Savour classic Christmas flavours with the extensive buffet at Arts Café by Raffles. Join the whole family for a merry and joyful Christmas celebration. The Christmas Eve Dinner is priced at Rp668,000++ per person and the Christmas Brunch is Rp668,000++ per person, inclusive of a glass of Raffles Jakarta eggnog. Additional beverages packages are available.

Christmas at The Writers Bar

Celebrate Christmas with a twist as The Writers Bar announces a new Sustainable Negroni menu to spice up the holiday. Every mixologist will have a set of signature Negronis. Stirring and serving this December, ask any mixologist for their private infusion, priced at Rp150,000++ per serving. Meanwhile, the Christmas Beverages Package is Rp688,000++.

New Year’s at Raffles

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with an extensive buffet at Arts Café by Raffles. Experience an enchanting evening together with family and friends. The New Year’s Eve Buffet is priced at Rp788,000++ per person and the New Year’s Day Brunch is Rp788,000++ per person, inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine upon arrival. Complete the night with a fabulous New Year countdown at The Writers Bar. Additional beverages are available.

Festive at Raffles Patisserie

Festive Cakes Selections

Celebratory cakes by the talented Pastry Chef Anom are within your reach. Explore the Chef’s favourite picks for the season for your dining table or tea breaks starting from Rp400,000++ for the whole cakes.

Raffles Afternoon Tea

Raffles Patisserie is now offering its signature Raffles Afternoon Tea To-Go. Available for pick-up and delivery, the tea set features delightful savoury and sweet creations by Pastry Chef Anom. You can also add Patisserie’s signature cakes like the delicious Galaxy Chocolate Cake or Salted Caramel Pecan Crust. This offer is priced at Rp700,000++ for two pax.

Countdown at The Writers Bar

Ring in the new year with post-dinner tapas and a sensational handcrafted cocktail menu accompanied by a live jazz band – noting that limited seating is available and minimum spending is applied for entrance. The selection of tapas is available from 9:30- 11:30pm, priced at Rp650,000++ per person, inclusive of a selection of tapas and drink package. An additional Rp600,000++ per person is charged for the cocktails package.

Suite Family Staycation

A family-friendly staycation that includes daily breakfast for up to two people and two children below 5-years-old, welcome amenities, as well as fun activities to help create wonderful holiday memories are perfect for the whole family. Aside from that, enjoy a one-time lunch at the Cabana by the pool or picnic style at your suite. A complimentary Tent Experience for Children (up to 5 years) is also available for the guest who books the Suite room category. Enjoy complimentary high-speed internet access and the Raffles legendary butler service. The staycation starts from Raffles Room at Rp2.9 million nett per room per night. Reservation must be made at least one day in advance.

Terms and Conditions:

• Valid for stays now from 20th December 2021 until 10th January 2022, not in combination with any other promotions.

• All offers are subject to availability at the time of reservation.

• Full payment required upon reservation, non-refundable

• The offer is only valid with a minimum of a two-night stay.

• Offer is available via direct reservation to the hotel.

• This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other promotion.

Dial or WhatsApp +62 21 2988 0808 or email [email protected] for room booking enquiries or reservations.

Details on all holiday programming can be accessed via Festive at Raffles Jakarta.