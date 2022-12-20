Fabulous Festive at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

Celebrate a fabulous festive season with Grand Hyatt Jakarta’s selections of festive hampers and specially curated culinary offerings.

The newly renovated Grand Lobby also displays splendid Christmas trees before a giant handcrafted painting by Hadiprana Design.

Perfect for family, friends, and business partners, the hamper options start from Rp1.8 million+ comprising delectable treats, such as festive cakes, panettones, home-baked festive cookies and many more. The chef’s specialities such as Angus beef sirloin, salmon en croute, and leg of lamb are also available for home deliveries starting from 18th November 2022 until the end of December. Or, head on to the retail corners at Grand Café and La Moda – by Hyatt to discover more gift ideas.

Exclusively on 24th and 25th December, the hotel’s culinary hotspots offer a hearty family buffet for Rp838,000++ per person at Grand Café; an extensive Christmas set menu for Rp1.6 million++ per person at C’s Steak & Seafood; and an all-you-can-eat Christmas table for Rp280,000++ per person at La Moda – by Hyatt. Furthermore, Fountain Lounge has aesthetic Christmas afternoon tea sets for Rp425,000++ per two people. The savoury and sweet delicacies include tea, coffee or glühwein.

To wrap up 2022, the newly renovated hotel offers various New Year’s Eve buffets. Grand Café prepares a wide array of seafood and carvings, as well as local and international delights for Rp1.2 million++ per person. C’s Steak & Seafood serves premium grilled meat, seafood on ice, and sumptuous live stalls for Rp1,880,000++ per person. With an unobstructed view of Bundaran HI’s festivities, Fountain Lounge promises a scrumptious and memorable buffet starting from Rp1,988,000++ per person.

Grand Hyatt Jakarta also offers a special Grand Deal with inclusions of breakfast at Grand Café for two adults and two children aged 12 and under, as well as a daily F&B-and-spa credit worth Rp1 million when you choose to stay. The Grand Deal is available for reservations on grandhyattjakarta.com with the special offer code ELVES until 9th January 2023.

Please call +62 21 2992 1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram for more details.