Thursday, 21 August 2025

st regis jkt - Padma Run- Padma Semarang - ACG
Global Jaya - JMIS - Mandarin - Global Jaya - Hyatt Bali
Indonesia Expat
Featured Food & Drink

Embers Open-Fire Grill Debuts at Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan

by Indonesia Expat
Embers Open-Fire Grill Debuts at Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan
Embers Open-Fire Grill Debuts at Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan

High above the city skyline in Mega Kuningan, a new dining spot has arrived.

Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan has officially opened Embers Open-Fire Grill, its signature restaurant. Here, guests can enjoy a bold dining experience where global grilling traditions meet modern style.

Embers is more than just a place to eat; it tells a story through fire. The name comes from the glowing coals that symbolise warmth, connection, and the timeless power of fire to bring people together.

The restaurant combines Japanese precision with Indonesian character, creating a dining concept that feels refined yet approachable.

From the moment guests step inside, Embers offers a warm and eye-catching setting. At the centre is an open kitchen where flames rise, ingredients sizzle, and chefs cook right in front of you. The sights, sounds, and smells, from the aroma of charred citrus to the crackle of a seared steak, make the whole experience memorable.

Embers
Embers

The menu highlights the best produce from land and sea, cooked simply over fire to bring out bold, natural flavours.

Start with the Beef Yakitori Skewers, a twist on Japanese street food made with juicy Australian Black Angus beef. Or try the Tuna Tartare, served sashimi-style with charred citrus and crispy seaweed, presented in a fun, build-your-own way.

For something comforting, the Smoked Pumpkin Soup comes with vanilla and Japanese chilli, served under a cloud of smoke for extra drama.

From the grill, meat lovers can choose from the Tajima Wagyu Ribeye, the impressive Tomahawk Steak, or the Smoked Wagyu Brisket, slow-cooked until soft and smoky.

The Grilled Steak
The Grilled Steak

Seafood fans can enjoy the Grilled Barramundi with shiso lime dressing, or the Grilled Prawn Skewer glazed with soy–mirin and brushed with sweet–savoury tare sauce. Both come with Embers’ house-made Andaliman sambal.

Desserts continue the theme of fire and flair. Try the Charred Pineapple Flambé with vanilla ice cream, or the elegant Poached Pear with charcoal-infused vanilla ice cream.

The experience also extends to drinks with the Behind Bar concept – a beverage corner that feels fresh and casual during the day but transforms into a lively, interactive bar at night. Guests can chat with bartenders, watch cocktails being made, and try house-crafted drinks.

Whether for a business lunch or a special evening out, Embers offers an inviting atmosphere with sleek design and panoramic views that shift beautifully from day to night. It reflects Swissôtel’s focus on well-being, indulgence, and quality time.

“The launch of Embers Open-Fire Grill ignites an exciting new chapter in Jakarta’s culinary scene. We are confident it will become a premier culinary and lifestyle destination for both residents and visitors, offering service and flavours that are truly in a class of their own,” said Sunardi Song, General Manager, Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan.

Guests dining at Embers can also earn Reward points through ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Accor’s lifestyle loyalty programme, which offers members special rewards, services, and experiences worldwide.

For reservations or more information, contact (+62) 811 1972 1251 (WhatsApp), email HB764@accor.com, or visit Instagram @embersjakarta.

Related posts

Cantina Classe: Authentic Italian Flavours in the Heart of Canggu

Indonesia Expat

More Harm than Good?

Francesco Ricciardi

Transitional PSBB DKI Jakarta Extended Again

Indonesia Expat

Depok City Administration to Reward Residents for Capturing Criminals

Indonesia Expat

Bali Government Prepares for Smooth Transportation During New Year Period

Indonesia Expat

Sergeant Pepper Marches East: The Beatles in Indonesia

Dachlan Cartwright