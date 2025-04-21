Swissôtel Living Debuts in Asia with the Opening of Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan

Swissôtel, a globally recognised symbol of Swiss excellence and purposeful living, proudly unveils Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan, marking the debut of Swissôtel Living in Asia.

Located in the prestigious Mega Kuningan business district, Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan offers a refined sanctuary for extended stays, where wellness, sustainability, and culture converge.

Developed in partnership with PT Tokyu Land Indonesia, Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan reflects a shared commitment to thoughtful urban living. Blending minimalist Japanese aesthetics with timeless Swiss sophistication, the property draws on both partners’ strengths: Swissôtel’s mastery of hospitality craftsmanship and PT Tokyu Land Indonesia’s visionary approach to innovative urban development.

Swissôtel Living offers long-term residences and short-term stays that elevate apartment living through Swissôtel’s trusted service. Each residence features a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living area, and functional bedroom—enabling guests to focus on what matters, whether work or rest, in a space that truly feels like home. This concept embodies the future of extended stays—rooted in purpose, wellbeing, and thoughtful design.

The Jakarta property will feature 240 thoughtfully curated serviced apartments, ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom layouts. These spacious apartments include in-room washing machines, premium Pürovel bath amenities, kitchenettes, and functional living areas. Guests will also benefit from excellent connectivity, with direct access to major roads leading to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, ensuring smooth connections for both international and domestic travellers.

Embodying vitality and inspiring purposeful living, the property supports guests’ wellbeing with a dedicated wellness centre—complete with a sauna—and a serene outdoor swimming pool nestled within lush gardens, offering spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Gastronomy takes centre stage at Embers, an all-day dining destination that celebrates the art of grilling through an open kitchen concept, offering panoramic views of Jakarta’s skyline. Every meal is transformed into a memorable occasion, with a curated menu inspired by premium ingredients. The experience is further elevated by a bar that redefines traditional drinking with its open, interactive design. It creates an inviting space where guests can engage, observe the drink-making process up close, and enjoy a more personal and immersive experience. Each visit becomes a dynamic journey celebrating connection, craftsmanship, and creativity.

A pioneer in sustainability, Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan is one of Indonesia’s first serviced apartments powered entirely by renewable energy, significantly reducing CO₂ emissions and reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility. Beyond the property, the development contributes to Jakarta’s broader urban transformation, including the introduction of new bicycle lanes along Sudirman Road and infrastructure enhancements within the Mega Kuningan precinct.

Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, Asia, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division of Accor, stated, “The opening of Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan marks a significant milestone in Accor’s expansion across Asia, further strengthening our presence within Indonesia’s dynamic hospitality landscape. With demand for premium extended-stay accommodation on the rise, we are delighted to introduce Swissôtel Living’s distinctive blend of timeless Swiss sophistication, contemporary design, and wellness-focused living. Our partnership with PT Tokyu Land Indonesia reflects our shared vision of delivering world-class hospitality and redefining refined urban living—further enhancing Jakarta’s position as a key destination for global travellers.”

Takashi Ikeuchi, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer of Tokyu Land Corporation, reaffirmed the importance of sustainable hospitality, stated, “We are proud to partner with Accor to introduce Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan, establishing a new standard of premium extended-stay living in Indonesia and marking Swissôtel Living’s debut in Asia. This development underscores our commitment to innovative urban planning, sustainability, and improving Jakarta’s infrastructure to create a more liveable and environmentally conscious city. The property also features a garden—offering a green oasis in the heart of the city for guests and residents alike.”

Rizki Handayani Mustafa, Deputy for Industry and Investment at the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, stated, “This collaboration between Accor and PT Tokyu Land Indonesia highlights a strategic partnership that brings together the strengths and expertise of both parties. It stands as a clear example of how the private sector, through robust collaboration, can positively impact Indonesia’s economy, create job opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the tourism industry.”

To celebrate its opening, Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan is offering an exclusive promotional rate starting from Rp1,888,000 per night, valid for stays until 30th of June 2025.

Members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Accor’s all-in-one booking platform and award-winning loyalty programme, can enjoy exclusive benefits and earn reward points during their stay. These points can be redeemed for future stays, dining experiences, and unique offerings across Accor’s global network.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://all.accor.com/hotel/B764/index.en.shtml.