Embark on a Culinary Voyage to Sulawesi at Ikan Restaurant

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, invites guests and culinary enthusiasts to continue an immersive gastronomic journey across Indonesia with Chapter 3 of Travelogues of the Archipelago.

From the 15th to 17th of August 2025, Ikan Restaurant will host a soulful celebration of Sulawesi – a land where rich coastal flavours meet time-honoured highland traditions.

Following the enchanting Balinese showcase in Chapter 1: Home by Wayan and the bold Sumatran feast in Chapter 2 featuring Chef Norman Ismail, the journey now ventures eastward, inviting guests to experience the vibrant cuisine and cultural spirit of Sulawesi.

Chef Raviel Sidik, Chef de Cuisine at Ikan Restaurant, joins forces with Chef Glenn Erari, Executive Chef of SEMAJA, to present a specially curated menu inspired by the island’s diverse culinary landscape. Highlights include traditional dishes rooted in ancestral recipes, modern interpretations of Sulawesi’s most beloved street foods, and a tasting of arak cap Tikus—a tribute to Manado’s renowned artisanal distillate.

Taking place from 5:30 PM onwards at the resort’s scenic beachfront venue, this three-day dining experience invites guests to relax by the Indian Ocean while savouring dishes that celebrate identity, heritage, and a deep appreciation for Indonesian flavours.

Let the sea breeze awaken your senses and stir your appetite as Travelogues of the Archipelago continues to bring the heart of the islands to your table.

Event Details

Date: The 15th –17th of August 2025

Time: From 5:30 PM onwards

Venue: Ikan Restaurant, Beachfront at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Reservations recommended

For more information or to reserve your table, please contact:

📞 +62 361 771906

📧 dining.bali@westin.com

📱 @westinbali @ikan.bali

🌐 www.westinnusaduabali.com