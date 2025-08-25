Discover Lion X’s Artisanal Mooncake Series

The Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort’s Chinese restaurant, Lion X, invites guests to embrace the timeless tradition of reunion with its exclusive collection of artisanal mooncakes – now featuring a new selection of low-sugar creations for guilt-free indulgence.

Crafted by Executive Chinese Chef Alex Kuan, each mooncake is made with premium ingredients, ensuring a rich and authentic taste in every bite. This year, Chef Alex introduces his low-sugar mooncakes, thoughtfully designed for guests seeking a healthier alternative without compromising on flavour.

From classic baked mooncakes to delicate snow skin varieties, Lion X offers an array of choices to celebrate this cherished festival.

Traditional Baked Mooncakes

The traditional baked mooncakes are available both with and without a single egg yolk.

Low-Sugar White Lotus Mooncake

Low-Sugar Red Bean Mooncake

Green Tea Mooncake

Black Sesame Lotus Mooncake

Red Lotus Mooncake

Pandan Almond Mooncake

Jade Golden Lotus Mooncake

Snow Skin Mooncakes

Lion X also presents its signature snow skin mooncakes, loved for their chewy, mochi-like texture and served chilled for a refreshing treat. These innovative creations bring a modern twist to tradition.

Snow Skin Mooncake Nai Wong Custard Egg with Mung Bean Filling

Snow Skin Mooncake with Yam Taro Peanut Lotus

Snow Skin Mooncake with Winter Melon Paste in Homemade Pineapple Paste

Snow Skin Purple Potato Lotus Paste Mooncake with Ferrero Rocher Chocolate

“Our mooncakes are more than just festive delicacies,” said Chef Alex Kuan, Executive Chinese Chef at Lion X. “We use only the finest ingredients to deliver a premium taste experience. With the addition of our low-sugar range, guests can savour the Mid-Autumn Festival with balance and joy.”

Guests are invited to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with Lion X’s delectable mooncakes, available from the 8th of September to the 8th of October 2025, starting at just Rp 228,000 net.

Marriott Bonvoy Member Benefits

Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy exclusive privileges, including earning and redeeming points on purchases, along with an additional 15% discount. Not yet a member? Join for free at www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/DPSND.

For more about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

To place your orders or for enquiries, please e-mail LionX@renaissancehotels.com or contact us via WhatsApp at +62 811 3820 5490.

