CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE FEAST IN THE LUXURY OASIS IN HEART OF SEMINYAK

Discover a new level of relaxation at The Trans Resort Bali, where tranquillity meets luxury and immerse yourself in the endless blue waters of the main pool where the refreshing waters invite you to unwind and let go.

Families can enjoy quality time together at the kid’s pool, making every moment unforgettable.

The resort features 184 exceptionally appointed guest rooms and suites, and 16 palatial villas with private pools. The 65 Sqm guestrooms showcase a spacious balcony with daybed and private hot tub overlooking the shimmering sandy beach pool and tropical garden. The 130 Sqm suites feature a spacious living room and a terrace giving private access to the secluded pool. The ‘Balinese Kampung’ villa estate comprises of the biggest one-bedroom villas in Seminyak. A lavish villa of 350 Sqm is designed to indulge with its spacious living and dining room in the middle of a blissful lush Balinese garden.

Creates the most unforgettable gateway, from dazzling decor ideas to mouthwatering recipes during the most wonderful time of the year, where the excitement meets glorious celebration for Festive Season is just around the corner it’s a time of joy and merriment at the Luxury oasis in the heart of Seminyak, The Trans Resort Bali.

Dive into the festive spirit with a dazzling Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at The Lobby, starting at 6:30 PM on 15th December. Join us on 25th December at The Restaurant and indulge in a sumptuous Christmas BBQ Lunch featuring Live BBQ Grill (Seafood and Meats), Chilled seafood featuring Papua King Fish Sashimi, Kalimantan Tiger Prawn on the ice station. Delight your taste buds with Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, Irresistible Roasted Lamb Leg at the Live Carvery Station, a decadent dessert buffet, and more. All this festive goodness is yours for just IDR 600.000++ per person. Don’t miss the music performance with Live Acoustic and a soul-stirring Christmas Choir Performance.

As day turns to night, our festive extravaganza continues before end of the 2023, with various music and circus performances during the dinner, invites guest to be a part of the first New Year Dinner celebration at The Majestic Grand Ballroom with the luxurious chandelier to etch the memories of this festive season into eternity. A bid farewell to the last day of 2023 with extraordinary buffet feast at IDR 1.200.000++ per person and savouring scrumptious Smoked Salmon Scottish, relish the tantalizing Tokyo treats with fresh variety of Sushi Roll and Sashimi, captivating satay selections and let your taste buds dance with delight of sweet symphony through the dessert treats.

Enjoy performances with the greatest circus spectacles come to life by Trans Studio Bali, stands as testament to the magic of human skills and imagination and make it as an experience that will leave you in wonder and amazement. The colourful costumes, dynamic movements, and playful spirit of the Can-Can dance, the illusion that left the audience awestruck by magician show performance. The circus performances that guide the audience through the mesmerising world of circus.

These festivities will not be completed without a countdown party on the top of The 18th Rooftop Bar as the midnight toast call in a flurry of fireworks across the night sky, immerse in a dazzling display of fireworks illuminating the night sky with breathtaking 270 views of Seminyak city. From 10.30 PM onwards, enjoy the pumping beast of Live DJ performances will hyping up the crowd before the fireworks ignite. Get free access to the 18th Rooftop Bar for New Year Eve’s Dinner Guest, while outside guest can attend with minimum spend IDR.250.000 per person into Bar Area.

Ring in 2024 with extended wellness of the Balinese Kampung villa estate, The Spa as the resort’s signature well-being centre is ready to pamper you in a well-orchestrated treatment by our skilled Balinese therapists and keep the little ones engaged at the Kid’s Club featuring a children’s library, kid’s activities, digital entertainment area, mini golf at The Waterfall Garden, and babysitting service. Let the festivities continue for the whole family with creativity and laughter!

Reserve The Trans Resort Bali Christmas BBQ Lunch at The Restaurant and New Year Eve Dinner at The Grand Ballroom of The Trans Resort Bali by contacting [email protected] or phone: +6281337848207. Embark on a culinary journey and don’t miss the chance to savor the best of 2023, discover more at Festive Booklet.