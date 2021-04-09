Boca Espresso Indonesia

Fresh Coffee. Sustainable Choice.

Coffee that comes in capsules has become popular in (an integral part of) modern-day living (Life).

All you need is a coffee machine, a coffee pod/capsule and you can make café quality espresso in seconds. Nonetheless, despite its practicality, single-serve coffee pods are currently posing a huge threat to the environment. These pods are typically made from plastic or aluminium and can take 150 to 500 years for them to break down in landfill.

Do you know it is estimated that more than 56 billion coffee capsules will go to landfill around the world this year alone? This figure is not good news for the earth, or individuals and businesses wishing to go green and reduce their carbon footprint.

Is there a solution?

Yes! Boca Espresso offers a new lifestyle and solution to enjoy great coffee without worrying about contributing to global warming. Founded in 2017 by Chris Beachley, Boca Espresso focuses on providing the best, earth-friendly, single-serve coffee products made in Indonesia using only Indonesian coffee.

They have recently launched their new range of 100% compostable, climate-neutral Nespresso* compatible coffee capsules (pods). These coffee capsules (pods) work in any standard Nespresso* coffee machine with the added benefit of being earth-friendly.

These pods are made of a bioplastic called ‘’Terrablend’’ which is trademarked and certified by Climate Partners as C02 climate-neutral and OK COMPOST by TÜV Austria (previously known as Vinçotte). You might be asking yourself, what is bioplastic? Bioplastic is a substance made from organic vegetable oils, cellulose and starches. This organic material can start to decompose naturally subsequently one week after disposal.

Boca Espresso also goes the extra miles to reduce carbon emission by producing these pods using energy from wind, hydropower, sun and biogas. Thus, conserving energy and resources at every step of the process.

How about the coffee? Is it good?

Boca Espresso offers four variants of coffee that are carefully crafted to meet customers’ needs. The coffee blends range from a lighter body medium roast to a strong Italian style darker roast.

Revive – Signature Blend

This Arabica coffee offers a thick taste with a hint of chocolate and caramel. Explore – Espresso Blend

This medium roast blend creates an intense cup of maximum fullness and reveals a clean, round, yet quite sweet fruit flavor with a balancing dash of acidity brightness. Chill Out – Decaf Blend

Chill Out is specifically created for those who love coffee but are looking to reduce their caffeine intake. This blend creates a full-bodied cup of coffee with a hint of caramel and toffee. Wake Up – Italian Blend

As the name suggests, this blend is for those who want their coffee strong. This coffee blend uses a mixture of Arabica and Robusta coffee beans.

Where can you find Boca Espresso products?

Boca Espresso flagship showroom and café is located in the heart of Jakarta, in the lobby of the Le Meridien Hotel Jakarta. In collaboration with one of the legendary five-star hotels in the capital, Boca Espresso Café offers a variety of coffee-based drinks prepared by Boca’s experienced (talented) baristas. On top of that, to accompany the coffee, they also offer a wide selection of delightful, freshly baked artisanal pastries and cakes. The café itself dons a bright, modern design and easily become a favorite place for many people who are looking to have a coffee break, to work, or to have a small meeting.

Boca Espresso’s coffee products can also be found in many hotels around Indonesia so keep a lookout for them in your guest room on your next travels.

In March 2021, Boca Espresso officially launched a coffee bag product with environmentally friendly packaging. Similar to common teabags, the coffee bag can easily serve without the need for a Nespresso machine and such. According to Chris Beachley, the founder of Boca Espresso, the coffee bag line was specifically designed for those who want a cup of great coffee anytime, anywhere. “How to make a great cup of coffee using our coffee bag is very easy. Just place the coffee bag in a cup, add boiling water, then dip the coffee bag repeatedly until the coffee is ready to be enjoyed,” said Chris. He also emphasized that the coffee bags that has been used can be thrown directly into the soil or in plant pots because it can biodegrade.

As a pioneer of climate-neutral coffee pods in Indonesia, Boca Espresso is looking to create a positive change and are on a mission to help you make a delicious single serve espresso and compost it too.

All their products are available on their website www.bocaespresso.co.id or via Tokopedia.

Boca Espresso Indonesia