A Taste of La Dolce Vita, Martini Brunch at Bene Italian Kitchen

Every Saturday, the spirit of Italian indulgence comes alive at Bene Italian Kitchen with the launch of Martini Brunch — a sophisticated culinary affair that redefines your weekend plans.

Bene Italian Kitchen invites guests to savour over 20 exquisite tapas, from freshly shucked Lombok oysters and creamy truffle arancinetti to delicate tuna tartare, only at Martini Brunch. Each bite is expertly paired with a curated selection of over 15 handcrafted martinis and sparkling bubbles, promising a leisurely, flavourful escape.

Set against the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Martini Brunch is more than a meal — it’s a celebration of Italian tradition with a contemporary twist. The culinary team at Bene brings a deep appreciation for regional flavours and premium ingredients, ensuring each dish is as vibrant and refined as its surroundings.

Guests can enjoy unlimited access to tapas, signature martinis, and effervescent delights from the Bubble Cart, making it the perfect gathering for friends, couples, or anyone seeking to elevate their brunch ritual.

Held every Saturday from 12.00 to 15.00, the Martini Brunch Package is priced at Rp1,100,000++ per person, inclusive of food and beverages.

Join Bene Italian Kitchen for an indulgent afternoon where fine flavours, sparkling drinks, and ocean views blend into an unforgettable weekend moment.

For further information and bookings at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort, contact the hotel at +62 361 846 5555, or follow us on social media via @sheratonkuta and @benebali.