A Season of Moonlight and Meaning at The St. Regis Jakarta

A celebration of togetherness beneath the glow of the Mid-Autumn moon.

As the graceful crane takes flight—symbolising longevity, hope, and harmony—The St. Regis Jakarta unveils its 2025 Mooncake Collection, an ode to cherished Mid-Autumn traditions and the timeless elegance of meaningful giving. In this season of reunion and reflection, each mooncake becomes more than a delicacy; it is a heartfelt gesture wrapped in beauty, steeped in symbolism, and inspired by the art of connection.

Rooted in the spirit of reunion and gratitude, these handcrafted mooncakes are more than seasonal treats. They are stories of heritage, wrapped in elegance and presented with purpose. This year’s collection arrives in two exquisite forms: Red Harmony, a graceful four-tiered box symbolising balance and serenity, and Six Fortune, a beautifully crafted circular box evoking abundance and unity. Each design reflects the thoughtful craftsmanship and refined aesthetic that define the legacy of the House of Astor.

The mooncakes themselves are a celebration of flavour and symbolism, with a curated selection that includes White Lotus, Red Bean, Black Sesame, Pandan, and single yolk variations of White Lotus and Black Sesame. Every piece is delicately crafted, honouring time-honoured recipes with a touch of St. Regis finesse—created not only to delight the palate but to rekindle memories of reunion beneath the moonlit sky.

Available to order from the 18th of August to the 6th of October 2025, The St. Regis Mooncake Collection is an invitation to share joy and tradition with those who matter most. Guests are encouraged to place their orders early, with an exclusive early bird privilege available until the 15th of September 2025.

At The St. Regis Jakarta, the Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated not only as a season of tradition but as a time to honour the people, the stories, and the thoughtful gestures that bring us closer together. In every detail, the essence of the occasion is beautifully expressed.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, please visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow Instagram @stregisjakarta.

For inquiries and reservations, get in touch with our F&B Reservations Team at +62 811 19222262 or dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com.