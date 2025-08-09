Welcoming Indonesian Independence Day: Pesta Rakyat Padma 2025

Indonesia’s most beloved “Tujuh Belasan” celebration takes on a new scale and spirit this year as Pesta Rakyat Padma returns to Padma Hotels properties, excluding Padma Hotel Bandung, which is undergoing a transformation project.

Over two days of vibrant village-style markets, hands-on workshops, traditional games, and authentic culinary experiences, the festival invites in-house guests to honour the nation’s Independence Day through joy, heritage, and togetherness.

More Than a Celebration — A Living Tradition

At its heart, Pesta Rakyat Padma is more than just an event – it is a celebration of Indonesia’s vibrant cultural identity and community spirit. Each Padma destination presents a unique programme inspired by regional flavours and heritage, transforming resort grounds into heart-warming village fairs where camaraderie and friendly competition flourish. By blending authentic traditions with modern hospitality, Pesta Rakyat Padma invites guests to take part in a living legacy, creating memories that honour Indonesia’s rich cultural tapestry.

Signature Highlights Across Padma Hotels

Padma Resort Legian | Saturday & Sunday, 16–17 August 2025

Where the ocean breeze meets village festivity, Saturday night comes alive with a buffet spanning the archipelago, featuring Indonesia’s most indulgent regional favourites.

On Sunday afternoon, savour the sweetness of Padurasa Tea Time and unleash your creativity in a Leaf-Stamping Tote Bag workshop – pairing delightful traditional snacks with a hands-on craft to take home. Dive into a playful line-up of games, from Blow the Cup and the Chopstick-in-a-Bottle Race to the Cracker-Eating Challenge, Marble-on-Spoon Race, and the uproarious Basket-Hanging Competition, before closing the event with a Step-on-the-Balloon finale.

Padma Resort Ubud | Sunday, 17 August 2025

Amid Payangan’s verdant slopes, the Pool Lawn transforms into an afternoon playground and vibrant arts-and-crafts bazaar, where guests can discover Indonesian treasures – from hand-painted canvases and intricately crafted dolls to luxurious spa products–and take a piece of Indonesian serenity home.

Begin the festivities with the Cookie-Eating Challenge, then join in the Marble & Spoon Race, Blowing Ping Pong, and Kocokan – a traditional Balinese game open to both adults and children. Conclude the experience with the signature Twerk Pong showdown, where laughter and friendly rivalry bring fresh energy to Ubud’s serene setting.

Padma Hotel Semarang | Saturday & Sunday, 16–17 August 2025

High on the hills above the city, guests can immerse themselves in classic “Tujuh Belasan” fun alongside a hands-on Batik Workshop, unveiling the craft’s intricate beauty through each deliberate line and wax-resist stroke that tells vibrant stories on cloth.

Test your skills in playful contests such as the Cracker-Eating Challenge, Sack Race, Wooden Clog Relay, Marble-on-Spoon Race, Pencil-in-the-Bottle Game, Water Gun Contest, and Balloon Dance-Off – all set against the cool morning breeze. As evening falls, settle on the lawn for a nostalgic outdoor movie screening under the stars.

Resinda Hotel Karawang | Saturday & Sunday, 16–17 August 2025

In Karawang’s industrious setting, the Emerald Garden comes alive with family fun and cultural flair. Guests are invited to get creative at the Cardboard Wayang Colouring station, bringing legendary puppets to life in vibrant hues, before gathering under the open sky for an enchanting Wayang performance steeped in heritage.

Feel the thrill of friendly competition with games including the Cracker-Eating Challenge, Pencil-in-the-Bottle, Tug of War, Wooden Clog Relay, Chocolate Papaya Coin Hunt, Marble-on-Spoon Race, Sack Race, and the delightfully quirky Eggplant Push Relay – all culminating in laughter, camaraderie, and the spirit of togetherness.

A Celebration with Purpose

“Pesta Rakyat Padma is the living embodiment of our identity as a proudly Indonesian brand, dedicated to preserving and sharing our cultural legacy,” says Adrian Figo Prayitno, Corporate Marketing & Communications Manager of Padma Hotels. “By weaving village markets in Legian, artisanal craft bazaars in Ubud, hilltop batik workshops in Semarang, and captivating wayang performances in Karawang, we invite every guest to experience the living traditions that shape our nation. This festival not only bridges generations but also carries Indonesia’s rich spirit onto the global stage.”

Padma Hotels invites all guests to relive childhood joys, savour the richness of the archipelago, and honour the beauty of unity at Pesta Rakyat Padma 2025.

For further details on event schedules, registration, and exclusive guest packages, please visit PadmaHotels.com or contact your preferred Padma property directly.