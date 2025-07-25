Friday, 25 July 2025

Highscope desktop - Maya Ubud - Luno - pullman jkt - Finns - newington
SSI - businessm- artotel - ACG - AI event - Swissotel
Indonesia Expat
Featured News

Three British Citizens Who Smuggled Cocaine to Bali Sentenced to One Year in Prison

by Indonesia Expat
Three British Citizens Who Smuggled Cocaine to Bali Sentenced to One Year in Prison
Three British Citizens Who Smuggled Cocaine to Bali Sentenced to One Year in Prison. Image Source: espos.id

Three British defendants – Jonathan Christopher Collyer (38), Lisa Ellen Stocker (39), and Phineas Ambrose Float (31) – were sentenced to one year in prison by a panel of judges at the Denpasar District Court, Bali, in a narcotics possession case.

Previously, Immigration and Customs officers, in coordination with the Bali Police Narcotics Directorate, arrested Stocker and Collyer at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on the 1st of February. The two had arrived in Bali on a flight from the United Kingdom via Doha (Qatar). According to the Bali Police, the pair were smuggling cocaine intended for sale in Bali. They were caught carrying the prohibited substances wrapped in food packages. In Bali, they were picked up by Float, who had arrived earlier than his two companions.

The confiscated evidence included a grey suitcase containing 10 blue plastic packages labelled “Angel Delight” in various flavours, which contained white powder weighing a total of 637.12 grams gross. This is suspected to contain Class I narcotics in the form of cocaine.

Furthermore, in Stocker’s luggage – a grey suitcase with the word “Kangol” written on it – seven blue plastic packages were found, also labelled “Angel Delight” with various flavours, containing white powder with a total gross weight of 443.10 grams. This is likewise suspected to contain Class I narcotics in the form of cocaine.

After receiving the transfer of responsibility for the suspects and the evidence, the public prosecutor detained them for 20 days, from the 5th to the 25th of May, at the Class II A Kerobokan Penitentiary. The public prosecutor then promptly submitted the case files to the Denpasar District Court for trial.

Three Brits Get 1-Year Sentence for Cocaine Smuggling in Bali
Three Brits Get 1-Year Sentence for Cocaine Smuggling in Bali. image source: x.com/elicit777_eri

The verdict was read out by the Chief Judge, Heriyanti, at the Denpasar District Court, Bali, on Thursday, 24th of July.

“The aggravating factor is that the defendants’ actions contradict the [Indonesia] government’s anti-narcotics programme. The mitigating factor is that the defendants behaved politely during the trial, admitted [their] actions, expressed remorse, and were unaware that the packages entrusted to them contained narcotics,” said the judge.

Related posts

Bandung Tornado Damages Hundreds of Houses

Indonesia Expat

How Can Foreigners Own Property in Indonesia in November 2022?

Indonesia Expat

Immigration: New Visa Extension Rules Announced

Indonesia Expat

Jerry Gray Joined Pro-Prabowo Rally: Police

Indonesia Expat

Government to Sanction Protesting Students and University Rectors

Indonesia Expat

Go-Jek Unveils Enjoy Jakarta Feature for Latest Event Updates

Indonesia Expat