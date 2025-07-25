Three British Citizens Who Smuggled Cocaine to Bali Sentenced to One Year in Prison

Three British defendants – Jonathan Christopher Collyer (38), Lisa Ellen Stocker (39), and Phineas Ambrose Float (31) – were sentenced to one year in prison by a panel of judges at the Denpasar District Court, Bali, in a narcotics possession case.

Previously, Immigration and Customs officers, in coordination with the Bali Police Narcotics Directorate, arrested Stocker and Collyer at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on the 1st of February. The two had arrived in Bali on a flight from the United Kingdom via Doha (Qatar). According to the Bali Police, the pair were smuggling cocaine intended for sale in Bali. They were caught carrying the prohibited substances wrapped in food packages. In Bali, they were picked up by Float, who had arrived earlier than his two companions.

The confiscated evidence included a grey suitcase containing 10 blue plastic packages labelled “Angel Delight” in various flavours, which contained white powder weighing a total of 637.12 grams gross. This is suspected to contain Class I narcotics in the form of cocaine.

Furthermore, in Stocker’s luggage – a grey suitcase with the word “Kangol” written on it – seven blue plastic packages were found, also labelled “Angel Delight” with various flavours, containing white powder with a total gross weight of 443.10 grams. This is likewise suspected to contain Class I narcotics in the form of cocaine.

After receiving the transfer of responsibility for the suspects and the evidence, the public prosecutor detained them for 20 days, from the 5th to the 25th of May, at the Class II A Kerobokan Penitentiary. The public prosecutor then promptly submitted the case files to the Denpasar District Court for trial.

The verdict was read out by the Chief Judge, Heriyanti, at the Denpasar District Court, Bali, on Thursday, 24th of July.

“The aggravating factor is that the defendants’ actions contradict the [Indonesia] government’s anti-narcotics programme. The mitigating factor is that the defendants behaved politely during the trial, admitted [their] actions, expressed remorse, and were unaware that the packages entrusted to them contained narcotics,” said the judge.