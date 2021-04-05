Study Space Tips for Maximum Productivity in Online Schooling

The COVID-19 global pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, from the oldest to the youngest in our communities. It has affected businesses big and small, along with affecting education systems around the world.

In this time, many educational institutions have been forced to implement online schooling, using web conferencing software such as Zoom and Google Meet. Not only has this caused many difficulties for teachers, but it has also altered the lifestyle of many students. Although there are plenty of students who enjoy virtual classes and find themselves better focussed at home, there are countless others who have struggled to adapt, finding their grades declining over time and desperate for a way out. A huge factor that causes lower levels of productivity is the unavailability of an adequate study space, where students can feel comfortable and focussed. Thus, here are some of the best ways to set up a study space for students, be it scholars or pupils.

Firstly, it is important to have a desk dedicated to your studies. Hence, it would be beneficial for students to invest in a study table. It doesn’t need to be big, but there should be sufficient space for school supplies and ample room for writing. This allows students to have all their necessities in one place, allowing for more convenience and focus. It would also be advantageous if the desk were used only for study purposes, enhancing concentration since the brain will enter “study mode” upon settling at the desk, allowing for higher levels of productivity.

Secondly, the study area should have good lighting. Insufficient lighting can lead to students feeling sleepy, affecting their focus and resulting in less work being accomplished. Additionally, research has shown that poor lighting causes eyestrain. Over time, this could damage the eyes and cause vision problems. It is highly recommended to have a study area with natural lighting, usually somewhere by a window. This should help to increase productivity levels for students. Further, natural lighting creates a more welcoming atmosphere, giving more motivation to work. Having a lamp is still essential; most students tend to study late into the night when natural lighting is not available.

Next, it is important to consider the environment before allocating a study space. It is extremely important that students feel comfortable in their study area and that they are able to concentrate. Consequently, this place should have minimal distractions and there shouldn’t be much noise. One effective way to achieve this is by having the study space as far from any televisions and screens as possible. More often than not, students are tempted to watch their favorite show on TV, creating distractions. Having a study place away from the television helps to enhance an individual’s focus as well as remove any potential temptations. A quiet environment encourages students to pay more attention to the task at hand, allowing for higher output within a given time.

Lastly, study spaces should be kept clean and tidy so as to provide a more welcoming atmosphere and help to better motivate individuals in their studies. This can be achieved by developing a habit of cleaning and decluttering on a set day; for instance, Sundays when students tend to be less busy. Seeing a less cluttered environment will better incentivize students to start studying and to finish their assignments.

The tips above should work for every student, regardless of whether they are taking online classes or not. These tips will better encourage students to accomplish their tasks and revise for upcoming exams, allowing for increased motivation and productivity.