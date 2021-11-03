Study Communications at BINUS UNIVERSITY INTERNATIONAL

Today, communication and information are more important than ever.

Everything is being delivered by ever-changing media and technologies. This has resulted in new opportunities for professional communicators.

A degree in media and communication can open up many media careers, whether you want to take centre stage or work behind the scenes. The communication major covers many disciplines including advertising, marketing, public relations, journalism, broadcasting, media, and film.

There are diverse careers in communication, and communication professionals are in high demand. A bachelor’s degree in communication or a similar field is required for most career paths in the profession.

With so many different options of universities to pursue the communication major, choosing which one to suit your needs can be a challenge. Learn five reasons why you should study at BINUS UNIVERSITY.

Employability

Two in three BINUS UNIVERSITY graduates work in a global organisation or have become entrepreneurs. In addition, BINUS UNIVERSITY is ranked #301-500 in QS World Graduate Employability Rankings 2020.

2. Hybrid-modular Curriculum

Our hybrid-modular curriculum puts the students at the centre of the learning process. This curriculum encourages them to solve problems on their own through a process of self-discovery instead of relying solely on textbook learning. Therefore, students will be ready to face any real-life challenges once they graduate.

3. BINUSIAN Values

Based on our belief in God, our passion for education, and our view of a bright future, we are committed to developing the nation and to building a global community through education and technology. This commitment is reflected in the values of Bina Nusantara: SPIRIT (Striving for excellence, Perseverance, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork).

4. International Recognitions

QS STARS – 5 Stars, AACSB Accredited – BINUS BUSINESS SCHOOL, ABET Accredited Engineering Program, The UNWTO TedQual Certification – Hotel Management Program, A Accreditation from the Indonesian Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology.

BINUS UNIVERSITY is listed in QS 2022 University Rankings as follows: Top 1200 World University Rankings, Top 500 by Subject for Computer Science, Top 500 Graduate Employability, Top 250 Global MBA, and ranked #220 in Asia.

Aside from that, BINUS UNIVERSITY is also listed in Times Higher Education (THE) University Rankings 2022 as follows: ranked among 14 Indonesian universities in Emerging Economies, Top 1201+ World University Rankings, as well as rankings by Subject as follows: ranked 601+ for Business and Economics and Social Sciences, ranked 801+ for Computer Science and ranked 1001+ for Engineering.

5. Top-notch Facilities

BINUS UNIVERSITY offers eight modern, strategically located campuses throughout Greater Jakarta, equipped with ICT infrastructure and expansive library collection.

Communication Program at BINUS UNIVERSITY INTERNATIONAL

The Communication program at BINUS UNIVERSITY INTERNATIONAL provides extensive knowledge of digital and non-digital communication skills, practices, and technologies as an integral part of creating an efficient message to the target audience in an expanding new media, as well as social, cultural, and ethical knowledge to create responsible communication.

There are three distinctive streams that lead to the Bachelor of Communication (S.Ikom.) degree:

Journalism

The stream covers theories and practices in all aspects of journalism, including writing, interviewing, reporting, editing, broadcasting, basic photography, and videography. Students have an opportunity to interview personalities relevant to current affairs and the field of their passion. Classes such as Media Interview Technique and Broadcast allow exploration of the journalism field with hands-on assignments.

Public Relations

The stream covers theories and practices in all aspects of public relations, including writing for public relations, creating campaigns and projects, and conveying messages to the public. Students have an opportunity to explore press conferences and talk to brand managers in various industries. The Public Relations stream will enable students to explore public relations in creative, corporate, as well as governmental areas.

Entertainment Communications

The stream covers theories and practices in all aspects of entertainment communications such as planning and creating events, writing for the entertainment industry, and doing event promotions. Throughout the studies, the students are given an opportunity to explore the entertainment industry, with a special focus on social media and events. It is about finding or creating income opportunities within the creative industry from an artist’s perspective as well as that of a manager.

All three streams above provide extensive knowledge of digital and non-digital communication skills, practices, and technologies as an integral part of creating an efficient message to the target audience in an expanding new media, as well as social, cultural, and ethical knowledge to create responsible communication methods. The program works closely with some of the most prominent companies in their fields, partnering with local and international organisations, to offer students maximal exposure to a real work environment. Students will receive extensive opportunities to develop their presentation and consultancy skills and gradually become increasingly exposed to partner organizations.

CAREER OUTLOOK

Corporate Communications Specialist, Digital Marketing Strategist, Journalist, Producer, Creative Director, Event Manager, etc.

Click here to learn more about the BINUS International Communications program. BINUS UNIVERSITY also offers generous scholarship opportunities for international students, including for Communications program that covers accommodation, health benefits, and stay permit. Visit this page if you wish to connect with one of BINUS UNIVERSITY representatives.