SIS e-Olympics 2021

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic enforcing distance learning across the world, the Singapore International School (SIS) family was determined to make sure that no pandemic can stop the SIS Spirit.

Indeed, the SIS roar was loudly voiced virtually, similar to hearing it on the field and track during previous SIS Olympics.

The first inaugural e-Olympics occurred on 24th April 2021, held through Hopin, a live virtual event platform where students, parents, teachers and staff from the SIS community actively interacted and connected. Over 50 competition events such as sports, arts, academics and even e-sports showcased the various skills and talents of students from all SIS Schools at the SIS e-Olympics.

This historic date proved that SIS rose to the occasion and refused to let circumstances define its identity and capabilities. The SIS Olympics has been a long-established tradition where all SIS campuses gather to cheer, participate, compete, support and bond with the SIS Group of Schools.

According to one of the committee members,

“It was a rather challenging task, but also an extremely enjoyable process – getting to know new people from other SIS campuses, forming lasting friendships, learning new things and just stepping out of our comfort zones and stretching ourselves to greater heights!”

Like every other Olympics, SIS e-Olympics had a memorable Opening Ceremony where the SIS theme song, “Inspire”, was first aired. SIS e-Olympics overall coordinator Miss Rapuncel and SIS group of schools founder Mr Jaspal Sidhu originally composed this song. Mr Reymun Guillermo took lead on its musical arrangement, leading Priscilla and Nikita to perform it at the event. Mr Michael Singh, Head Teacher of SIS Kelapa Gading, kicked off the event with a lively warm-up exercise. A parent from SIS Cilegon named Ritu continued with a dynamic and exciting fifteen-minute Zumba. The SIS e-Olympics also shared the rare opportunity to watch exceptional music performances from its sister branch in Korea.

Watch the full recording on SIS’ YouTube channel