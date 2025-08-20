Umana Bali Appoints Nicolas Kassab as General Manager

Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, has appointed Nicolas Kassab as its General Manager, as the cliffside resort embarks on a new phase of growth in the region.

With over two decades of international experience in luxury hospitality, Nicolas will oversee daily operations, team development, and guest experience strategy at the award-winning property.

Nicolas’s appointment highlights Hilton’s continued investment in purposeful leadership across its LXR portfolio, with a strong emphasis on curating guest experiences rooted in authenticity, service excellence, and cultural connection.

“I am honoured to join a team that has already created such a meaningful sense of place here in Bali,” said Nicolas. “I look forward to nurturing the team’s talent, elevating the everyday guest journey, and ensuring that Umana Bali continues to offer something truly personal and memorable for travellers discovering Bali for the first time, as well as for those returning in search of a deeper connection.”

Before joining Umana Bali, Nicolas served as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Suzhou, where he successfully led the hotel’s opening and established it as a standout luxury destination in Greater China. Known for his collaborative and people-centred leadership style, Nicolas played a pivotal role in launching award-winning food and beverage concepts and embedding lifestyle-led programming that resonated with both international and regional travellers.

His earlier career includes senior roles within Marriott International, where he managed luxury brands across Asia Pacific and oversaw operations in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Maldives. A multilingual and culturally attuned leader, Nicolas brings a global perspective and a deep appreciation for local connection—qualities that align with Umana Bali’s ethos of thoughtful, place-inspired luxury.

Umana Bali, the first LXR Hotels & Resorts property in South-East Asia, comprises 72 private villas, five dining destinations, and a wellness offering inspired by the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana—the harmony between people, nature, and the divine. Signature experiences include Oliverra’s fire-led Mediterranean cuisine, the elevated beachfront ambience of Uma Beach House, and the spiritual sanctum of Lohma Spa.

Under Nicolas’s leadership, the resort is poised to strengthen its position as a distinctive luxury destination in Bali, delivering elevated service and thoughtfully curated guest experiences.