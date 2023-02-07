The Subsidy of Electric Motorbikes to Increase Sales

The Indonesian government is planning to subsidise the purchase of electric motorbikes for people who need vehicles for their daily activities.

This is part of an initiative to generate interest in battery-powered vehicles in the country.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said that President Joko Widodo has agreed to a scheme whereby Indonesians can receive an Rp7 million (US$462) subsidy when purchasing a new electric motorbike.

According to reports, this scheme will go into effect in February 2023.

The president is aiming to see the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia in order to create more job opportunities for people, boost Indonesia’s export performance, and encourage the growth of electric battery manufacturing industries in Indonesia.

“The subsidy is approximately Rp7 million for a new electric motorbike, and it will be announced soon. This subsidy will be prioritised for middle-class people,” said Pandjaitan.

The government aims for electric motorcycles to account for 10 percent of the market in the medium term, either by converting conventional motorcycles into electric ones or through sales of new electric motorcycles.

This regulation is awaiting approval from relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry, but the public can already enjoy the subsidy today.

ECGO EV Moto, an electric motorbike company, also provides a subsidy of Rp70 billion for the first 10,000 customers in an effort to support the formation of an ecosystem for two-wheeled electric vehicles in the Indonesian automotive market.

“The subsidy is expected to help accelerate the community’s transition from conventional motorbikes to electric motorbikes,” said ECGO EV Moto Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Gary Prawira in Jakarta, on Friday 3rd February 2023.