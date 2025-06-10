Grand Hyatt Bali Celebrates Prestigious Recognition as Cvent Top Meeting Hotel

Grand Hyatt Bali is delighted to announce its recognition as the 37th Top Meeting Hotel in Asia-Pacific by Cvent for 2025 — marking yet another accolade following its recognition as a Top Meeting Hotel in Asia-Pacific in 2024.

This consecutive recognition reinforces Grand Hyatt Bali’s reputation as a premier destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), highlighting the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence and outstanding service.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from Cvent once again this year,” said Mr Gottfried Bogensperger, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Bali. “We will continue the hard work and dedication of our team to maintain guest satisfaction and deliver exceptional meetings and events.”

Grand Hyatt Bali effortlessly blends timeless Balinese elegance with versatility, offering 24 distinct event spaces designed to host everything from intimate gatherings to expansive conferences, with the largest venue spanning 1,239 square metres and accommodating up to 1,000 guests. A selection of unique outdoor venues — including the vibrant Salsa Bar and breathtaking beachfront areas — provides stunning backdrops that elevate every event with a touch of tropical charm.

Featuring 636 well-appointed rooms and centralised meeting facilities, Grand Hyatt Bali is fully equipped to welcome large groups with ease.

Take advantage of a limited-time offer: book your event between now and the 31st of December 2025, for any event held before the 31st of December 2025, and enjoy up to a 15% discount along with additional benefits. Host your event in the ideal setting while enjoying both added value and an exceptional meeting experience.

For more information about hosting your next MICE event at Grand Hyatt Bali, please visit the official website, contact +62 361 771234 (WhatsApp), or email balgh-MICE@hyatt.com.