Thomas Sabatier’s Be Protected Indonesia: Built by Experience, Driven by Purpose

Thomas Sabatier didn’t come to Indonesia intending to launch an insurance consultancy. Like many expats, he was drawn by the tropical lifestyle and spirit of adventure. However, everything changed during the 2018 Gili Islands earthquake. As buildings collapsed and panic spread, Thomas realised how unprepared most expats were. He was one of the few with insurance, and it made all the difference. That moment became a turning point. Today, Thomas is the founder of Be Protected Indonesia (BPI) — a growing company built on transparency, trust, and a deep understanding of expat life.

Hi, Thomas! Tell us a bit about yourself — where are you from, and what brought you to Indonesia?

I’m Thomas, originally from France. I’ve been living in Indonesia for over 15 years. Like many, I came for the lifestyle, but I stayed for the opportunities — and the people. My background is in hospitality and entrepreneurship. Over time, I saw how many expats were living and investing here with no real safety net. That’s what inspired me to create something useful — something that could truly help others protect what matters.

You’re the founder of Be Protected Indonesia. What is BPI all about?

Be Protected Indonesia is a risk management consultancy for expats and investors. We provide tailored insurance solutions for villas, vehicles, construction, travel, and now, health. Our goal is to make insurance simple, clear, and personal. We don’t just sell policies — we help you understand what you’re buying, guide you through the process, and support you fully if something goes wrong.

BPI was born out of a personal experience. Can you tell us more?

Yes — in 2018, I was in the Gili Islands during the earthquake. The damage was massive. I quickly saw that most people around me had no insurance. I was lucky — I had coverage, and it protected my investment. But the claims process wasn’t easy, especially dealing with insurers in Jakarta. That’s when I realised I could help others avoid that stress. That experience became the foundation for BPI’s mission: bring clarity and real support to expats.

BPI covers a wide range of needs. How do you help clients navigate insurance?

Every client is unique. Some just bought a villa, others need a reliable health plan for their family. We take the time to understand the full picture. Whether it’s home, travel, or health insurance — domestic or international — we explain the options, clarify what’s covered, and handle the paperwork. No one-size-fits-all here.

What makes your 360° protection strategy different?

We look at more than just what you own — we look at how you live. Are you travelling often? Do you rent your villa? Do you have kids or need maternity care? From there, we build a plan that covers all angles: home, car, construction, and especially health. We’re also independent — we choose the right insurer for each case. Our goal is long-term trust, not quick sales.

Many people feel lost when it comes to claims. How does BPI help?

This is where we shine. We don’t disappear after the policy is signed. Our team helps collect the right documents, communicates with the insurer, and follows up until the claim is resolved. You’re not alone in front of a system you don’t understand — we’re with you from start to finish.

You work with trusted insurance partners. How do you select them?

We’re very selective. First, we only work with insurers licensed by OJK (Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority). Second, we test them ourselves. If we notice ongoing issues with claims or communication, we stop working with them — simple as that. Our clients rely on us to filter the noise.

That’s why we work with insurers like Zurich for villa protection, Oona for motorbikes, and AXA or Sompo for international health plans. We don’t just give options — we recommend what fits best and ensure it works when it matters.

What are the big opportunities and challenges ahead?

Health insurance is the biggest growth area — and the biggest challenge. More expats are staying in Indonesia long-term, raising families here, and they need proper coverage. But the systems can be confusing. We’re working to educate people about the difference between domestic and international plans, what hospitals cover, and how claims work.

What’s next for Be Protected Indonesia?

We’re expanding our health insurance services and building more digital tools to make onboarding and claims easier. We’re also launching video content to answer FAQs and simplify insurance topics. Our vision is to be the go-to name for expats in Indonesia — whether you need to insure your villa, your car, or your family’s medical care.

How can people get in touch with you?

We’re easy to reach! Visit www.beprotectedindonesia.com or follow us on Instagram at @beprotectedindonesia. For fast replies or personalised advice, send us a WhatsApp at +62 821-3573-2150. We’re real people — and we’re here to help.

