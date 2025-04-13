Kseniia and Maksim Pomazov: Innovative Conflict Resolution with Quinella Mediation Valley

With a shared passion for conflict resolution and a wealth of experience spanning law, economics, and business management, Kseniia and Maksim Pomazov are redefining mediation through Quinella Mediation Valley in Lombok.

As spouses, business partners, and parents of three—including teen twins who keep negotiations lively at home—they embrace mediation not just as a profession but as a way of life.

Kseniia, a Harvard-certified mediator with a Master of Law and Executive MBA, and Maksim, a certified mediator with expertise in both economy and law, bring a unique, multifaceted approach to conflict resolution. With over 30 years of combined expertise and credentials, their work goes beyond settling disputes, offering individuals the tools for self-awareness, personal growth, and effective communication.

Indonesia Expat sat down with Kseniia and Maksim to learn more about their journey, their approach to mediation, and how they are helping people navigate “difficult communications” with clarity and confidence.

What inspired your transition from traditional legal practices to specialising in mediation, and how have these qualifications influenced your approach?

Maksim: Our extensive legal, economic, and business education has greatly influenced our approach. With a strong foundation in law and economics, we understand the intricate dynamics of business and organisational conflicts. Executive MBA has provided valuable insights into leadership, negotiation, and strategic problem-solving, while Harvard certification in mediation and conflict management has further refined our ability to facilitate dialogue effectively, ensuring fair and lasting resolutions. This diverse expertise has culminated in the development of Quinella Method—a unique method of mediation which enables us to guide parties out of conflict in just four days with a 100% success guarantee.

The three basic principles of Quinella Method are:

Remove the conflict and the parties from the stressful, fueling environment. Create a comfortable and safe space for the parties so they are able to focus on mediation the conflict. Mediate the conflict in tandem of mediators, providing a 360° overview of the conflict.

Why is the method called Quinella?

Kseniia: This is my favourite question. When Maksim proposed a business partnership, I needed confirmation that this was the right step in our life journey—some kind of sign! At the Hong Kong races in Happy Valley, I placed a Quinella bet on two horses, #1 and #6, in the 3rd race—16.03, the date of our wedding. That’s when I got my sign—a win with a coefficient of X200. That’s how partnership, tandem, and Quinella came together.

Quinella is a bet on two horses finishing in the top two positions, regardless of the order. The odds of betting on Quinella are better than choosing a single winner. We saw in this sign—in Quinella—the very essence of mediation: both parties in a conflict win, no matter the order, but success only happens if they do it together.

What drew you to Lombok as the home for Quinella Mediation Valley?

Maksim: We were looking for a neutral and confidential place that clients could easily access. Lombok was chosen due to its peaceful and secluded environment that allows the parties to focus entirely on the mediation process without external pressures. This setting fosters open discussions, deeper self-reflection, and achieves constructive conflict resolution.

Full confidentiality is also guaranteed. Here, clients can retreat, resolve their conflicts, and leave without anyone knowing the details of the process or the outcome. The location plays a crucial role in mediation under the Quinella Method.

Clients often ask if coming to Lombok is necessary. While we’ve designed an optimal environment here for quick and effective conflict resolution, if the clients prefer another neutral location anywhere in the world, we will be there. Our team will recreate all the conditions needed for the mediation so that both the parties and tandem mediators remain undistracted and completely focused on resolving the conflict.

How has residing in Lombok influenced your personal and professional outlook?

Kseniia: Living in Lombok has reinforced the importance of the environment in both personal well-being and conflict resolution. The island’s peaceful setting serves as a daily reminder of the value of mindfulness, balance, neutrality—qualities that are essential for effective mediation.

Lombok allows us to be truly neutral mediators, free from biases and past experiences that could influence conflict resolution. We approach each case with curiosity and an open mind, ensuring we remain in a resourceful state to support our clients—many of whom are exhausted by ongoing conflict and eager to find resolve. This is our unique trade offer; this is what sets us apart from other mediators.

You work closely with businesses to resolve internal conflicts. What are the most common leadership challenges you encounter, and how does mediation help navigate them?

Maksim: Some of the most common leadership challenges encountered in organisations include:

Communication breakdowns: Misunderstandings and lack of clarity often lead to workplace conflicts and inefficiencies.

Misaligned goals: Differing visions between leadership teams and employees can create tension and resistance to change.

Interpersonal conflicts: Personality clashes and competing interests can lead to a toxic work environment.

Decision-making deadlocks: Inability to reach a consensus on strategic matters can stall progress and innovation.

Mediation helps navigate these challenges by facilitating open dialogue, improving communication, and fostering a culture of collaboration. Through structured sessions, leaders and teams gain a deeper understanding of underlying issues, develop actionable strategies, and create sustainable conflict prevention mechanisms.

You emphasise being the “number one tandem-mediators in the world”. Can you explain how tandem mediation works and why it’s so effective?

Kseniia: Tandem-mediation is part of our unique Quinella Method in which two mediators work together for a 360° overview of the conflict. This enhances neutrality, ensures a balanced process, and allows for a more thorough exploration of the issues at hand. The effectiveness of tandem mediation lies in:

Diverse perspectives: Two mediators bring different insights, making the process more comprehensive.

Balanced facilitation: One mediator can focus on the emotional dynamics while the other concentrates on logical problem-solving.

Greater efficiency: Having two professionals involved ensures a smoother and more structured process, leading to quicker resolutions.

Thanks to the Quinella Method, we consistently achieve the highest success rates and can guarantee clients a 100% result, establishing us as global leaders in tandem- mediation.

Operating in Indonesia, a country rich in cultural diversity, how do you ensure cultural sensitivity and inclusivity in your mediation processes?

Maksim: Indonesia’s diverse cultural landscape requires a deep understanding of different communication styles, traditions, and values. We ensure cultural sensitivity in mediation processes by:

Conducting in-depth cultural assessments before mediation sessions to understand the backgrounds and expectations of all parties involved.

Adopting flexible communication approaches that respect local customs and etiquette.

Encouraging mutual respect and inclusivity, ensuring that all parties feel heard and valued regardless of cultural differences.

Since we mediate cross-cultural conflicts, we are conducting a study on the influence of emotional intelligence on the communication of parties from different cultures.

Outside of mediation, what are your personal passions or hobbies that keep you inspired and grounded?

Kseniia: Yoga, golf, and surfing complement our lives with their own philosophies. Yoga gives body-mind balance. Most poses are based on a triangle: we find two points of support and stretch the crown of our head to the third side. For us, this is symbolic: one point of support is the Earth, another—is the partner, and only then we can stretch to growth.

Golf teaches us confidence in playing by feeling and understanding the rules without merely copying others. This mirrors mediation—while we rely on experience and academic knowledge, each conflict is unique. Every mediation is a collaborative journey between tandem mediators and clients.

Surfing is about patience—waiting for the right wave, staying focused, and paddling at the perfect moment. For mediators, this translates into patience for inquiry and acknowledgement, capturing each party’s interests to guide them toward agreement and feel the dynamic of the mediation to achieve a successful resolution.

In your opinion, how is the field of mediation evolving globally, and what role do you envision Quinella Mediation Valley playing in that future?

Maksim: Mediation is increasingly being recognised as a vital tool for conflict resolution, both in corporate and personal settings. Key global trends include:

Greater adoption of mediation over litigation, as organisations seek faster and more cost-effective solutions.

Integration of technology, such as virtual mediation, to facilitate cross-border conflict resolution.

Recognition of mediation as a leadership tool, helping businesses foster healthier workplace cultures.

Quinella Mediation Valley aims to lead this evolution by promoting the innovative Quinella Method, where human well-being is central, and client care and support form the foundation for successful outcomes.

We are currently working on the integration of Vision Pro into mediation, as traditional online mediation does not fully meet the confidentiality and emotional transmission requirements of the Quinella Method.

We are also working on developing a project to conduct mediations using the Quinella Method aboard a catamaran in neutral waters—the most neutral setting there can be. This approach caters to clients who are interested in agreeing on jurisdiction for subsequent transactions that will follow from the mediation agreement.

Our mission is to turn the world 180° from court to mediation, so people flow the energy on something valuable!

Quinella Mediation Valley