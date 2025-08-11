A Deep Dive into Business Opportunities in Palembang, South Sumatra

As the second-largest city on the island of Sumatra, Palembang has much to offer, including a wealth of business and investment opportunities. Let’s delve deeper into the city’s promising potential.

Famed for its iconic dishes such as pempek and tekwan, Palembang has long been recognised as a cultural and culinary gem of Sumatra. Yet beyond its rich heritage, the city possesses untapped potential, particularly in the business and tourism sectors. As the oldest city in Indonesia, Palembang has continued to evolve over the centuries. Despite various challenges, it has remained resilient and vibrant to this day.

Although it may not be as advanced as Jakarta — Indonesia’s economic hub — Palembang presents a range of promising business opportunities. According to data from the Central Statistics Agency, approximately 3.02 million tourists visited Palembang in 2024. Coupled with a local population of 1.8 million, this creates a favourable environment for business growth. Here is an overview of the city’s strengths and why Palembang could be your next investment destination.

Hospitality in Palembang

Have you ever seen the Ampera Bridge? It is not only the symbol of Palembang but arguably the icon of South Sumatra as a whole. Spanning the Musi River, the bridge connects the city’s north side, known as daerah ilir (downstream area), with the south side, daerah ulu (upstream area). Nearby stands the expansive Benteng Kuto Besak plaza — a popular spot where people gather to enjoy the river views. Along the riverbank, you’ll also find traditional floating restaurants and coffee shops.

The view of the Ampera Bridge offers a unique selling point. Visitors can easily access the plaza to spend the day sampling pempek, dining in floating eateries, exploring the Musi River by jukung (a traditional Palembang boat), and capturing memorable photos with the bridge as a backdrop. It’s a win-win for hotel operators and local entrepreneurs alike.

Sports Tourism in Palembang

When it comes to hosting international sports events in Indonesia, Palembang has consistently stood alongside Jakarta over the past two decades. This is largely thanks to Jakabaring Sport City (JSC) — one of the most comprehensive sports complexes in the country. JSC includes a football stadium, tennis courts, badminton and bowling venues, baseball and softball fields, an athletes’ dormitory, and more — all in one integrated area.

The city has hosted major events such as the 2011 SEA Games, the 2013 Islamic Solidarity Games, the 2018 Asian Games, the 2019 MXGP World Championship, and was selected to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup (which was ultimately cancelled due to Indonesia’s decision not to host the Israeli national team).

Naturally, the more international events, the more tourists the city attracts. With a strong track record and supporting infrastructure already in place, Palembang is a ready-made destination for sports tourism investments. Opportunities abound — from opening padel clubs and mini football arenas to launching sports-focused travel packages. Collaboration with schools, local influencers, or youth academies could also ensure long-term community engagement.

Connectivity in Palembang

Despite its modest size, Palembang boasts excellent connectivity, thanks to its Light Rail Transit (LRT) system and the Teman Bus network. The LRT Sumsel, the first of its kind in Indonesia, links the airport with the southern edge of the city. Each station is strategically located near business districts or tourist attractions, offering easy access to high-traffic areas — a clear benefit for entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Teman Bus offers affordable, reliable public transport across key areas of the city. With this integrated infrastructure, mobility becomes more efficient, enhancing customer access and supporting business scalability.

Conclusion

While Palembang may not yet rival Jakarta in terms of modernity, its blend of cultural richness, strategic infrastructure, and expanding market potential makes it a compelling choice for forward-thinking investors. From hospitality and sports tourism to enhanced urban connectivity, Palembang presents a wide array of opportunities just waiting to be explored.