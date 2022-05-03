Tourist Attractions Worth Visiting Over Eid Holidays

One of the traditions of Eid al-Fitr’ is celebrating moments with your closest family.

One way is to visit tourist attractions. Here are some worth visiting during the holidays:

Moko Hill

Moko Hill is located in Cimenyan, Bandung Regency, West Java. This place is suitable as a tourist spot to sight see the beautiful city lights of Bandung City at night.

Orchid Forest Cikole

Still nuanced in Bandung’s nature, Orchid Forest Cikole also offers interesting rides if you take your family there. This tourist spot is located in Cikole, Lembang, West Bandung Regency, West Java.

Anai Lembah Valley Waterfall

Anai Valley Waterfall in West Sumatra is located on the edge of Jalan Raya Padang-Bukittinggi, at the foot of Mount Singgalang. The view of the waterfall and shady trees is guaranteed to catch your eye.

To get to the waterfall, tourists need to climb a few stairs, then walk slightly downhill and immediately arrive in front of the tourist spot. You can choose to enjoy the waterfall from above or you can get closer. If you want to get more personal, you can go down a few metres to play in the water.

Dieng Banjarnegara

A tourist spot famous for its natural scenery and cool climate is Dieng. Tourists can go around visiting the location from morning to evening.

The requirements for travelling in Dieng are also quite easy to meet. Tourists only have to comply with health protocols, such as wearing masks, scanning the PeduliLindungi application barcode, and having been vaccinated twice.

As for Dieng tourism, which is managed by the Banjarnegara Regency Government, tourists can visit Arjuna Temple and Sikidang Crater.

Baturraden Adventure Forest

An interesting mature tourism destination in Banyumas is Baturraden Adventure Forest. The location is in Hamlet II Pandek, Karangsalam, Baturraden, Banyumas, Central Java.

According to the official website, tourists can enjoy outbound training, a water slide, paintball, and canyoning. There is also a camping area for visitors. Baturaden Adventure Forest’s operating hours are from 8am-5pm.

Arborek Tourism Village

Arborek Tourism Village is located in Raja Ampat, West Papua. This village is unique because tourists can visit two spots to see manta rays which are the village’s icons.

If you want to dive and see manta rays, tourists can be accompanied by an official and trained local guide. Tourists can also go snorkeling, stay at a floating homestay, see the sunrise and sunset, taste local cuisine, and shop for woven products.

Pujon Kidul Tourism Village

This tourist village in Malang Regency, East Java, offers various attractions for tourists. You can wait for the sun to rise at Nirwana Hill, play gamelan and learn traditional dance at Kampung Budaya, or head to The Roudh 78 to play paintball and try the trail bikes.

In addition, there is also a hangout that offers natural views called Cafe Sawah. Visitors can enjoy a meal in the saung in the middle of the rice fields. Tourists who come can also milk cows, swim in the children’s pool, take selfies, pick fruit, and buy agricultural crops.

Selasari Tourism Village

Selasari Tourism Village in Parigi, Pangandaran, West Java, is one of the villages that relies on nature and culture-based tourism. The distance from this tourist village to Nusawiru Airport is 18 km or about 30 minutes driving.

There are many natural tourist attractions in this village, including the Sutra Reregan Cave, Lanang Cave, and Pepedan Hill which is suitable as a place to watch the sunrise and sunset. The river tubing activity run across a 1.5 km river and lasts about two hours.

While on the river, tourists will be invited to enter four 8-100 m long caves and pass several waterfalls. Tourists must wear a helmet and life jacket and be guided by a professional guide.

The cost of this activity starts from Rp150,000. Tourists who visit can also watch the Renggang Gunung art and Lengser dance, as well as enjoy a variety of local dishes.

Penglipuran Tourism Village

Located in Kelurahan Kubu, Bangli District, Bali, it sits at the foot of Mount Batur. This tourist village has earned a series of awards, one of which is the third cleanest village in the world from the international magazine Boombastic in 2016. For its existence, this village has a bamboo forest of 45 hectares that serves as water filtration and continues to be preserved for the balance of nature.

Moreover, Penglipuran offers culinary specialties, including loloh cemcem and tipat cantok. As one of the traditional villages, Penglipuran still holds strong ancestral customs and traditions to this day.