Bali and Beyond Travel Fair 2023 Is Coming This June

This year, the Bali and Beyond Travel Fair (BBTF) will be held again to encourage tourism growth in Bali.

The annual BBTF event, initiated by the Bali Province Association of Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, is scheduled to take place from 14th to 17th June 2023 at the Bali International Convention Center (BICC) in Nusa Dua, Bali.

Carrying the theme “Reconnecting to Quality and Sustainable Tourism,” this business-to-business (B2B) tourism exhibition aims to bring together regional, national, and international players from the tourism industry. The target for this event is to unite 250 sellers with 350 buyers from 50 countries, facilitating business transactions with a value of Rp6.77 trillion. This target represents a 29.6 percent increase compared to the achievement of Rp5.22 trillion in the 2022 BBTF.

Despite the upcoming nature of the event, I Putu Winastra, the Chairman of the BBTF 2023 Committee, expressed that the response from various stakeholders has been favorable. This positive reception ensures that BBTF will continue to uphold its status as a prominent marketplace in Indonesia.

“We have a world-class trade show event in Indonesia, organised by our nationals, which not only promotes trade abroad but also attracts buyers to Indonesia, thus saving foreign exchange,” explained Winastra, who also serves as the Chair of the ASITA Bali Regional Representative Council.

To attract global tourism participants, Indonesia plans to introduce the concept of sustainable tourism and expand the realm of health tourism during the BBTF 2023 event. This initiative aims to meet market demands by emphasising wellness and medical tourism.