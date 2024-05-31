Empowering Change: Mudfish No Plastic Teams Up with Yellow Boat of Hope – INDONESIA to Educate Children on Rinca Island

Leading Up to World Ocean Day on the 8th of June 2024.

In a collaborative effort to combat pollution and promote environmental consciousness, Mudfish No Plastic, a non-profit environmental education group based in Bali, joined forces with Yellow Boat of Hope – INDONESIA and LaDa’s Tour and Travel on the 24th of May, 2024. Together, they embarked on a mission to the small village of Kerora on Rinca Island, Indonesia, aiming to educate children about the harmful effects of pollution, particularly single-use plastics.

Rinca Island, part of the Komodo National Park, boasts stunning natural beauty, but like many remote and impoverished areas, it faces challenges like no clean water and limited electricity; all of these include environmental challenges and plastic pollution. By recognising the importance of instilling environmental awareness from a young age, the collaboration sought to empower the children of Kerora with knowledge and tools to protect their environment.

Yellow Boat of Hope – INDONESIA, established by Meralda Adam, focuses on providing access to education by providing boats that will take the children to school safely and for free. This is due to the sea route being the only option and no regular transport that can take these children. By partnering with Mudfish No Plastic and LaDa’s Tour and Travel, the organisation expanded its reach beyond education, incorporating environmental stewardship into its mission.

The initiative began with interactive workshops led by Mora Prima Siregar, an educator and the Executive Director of Mudfish No Plastic, as the latter engaged the children in discussions about pollution and its impact on marine life, ecosystems, and human health. Through educational activities, games, songs, and dance, the children learned about the importance of reducing single-use plastic, waste separation, and no plastic burning.

“These students are far away from opportunities and facilities. It is our responsibility as an adult to come, see, and bring them more education, motivation, and imagination. Imagine living on an island and knowing nothing better than what they knew since they were born,” said Siregar. “By empowering children with knowledge and awareness, we can inspire positive change in their communities and beyond.”

Following the educational sessions, the collaborative team organised a beach cleanup activity, allowing the children to put their newfound knowledge into action. The children came with their new reusable water bottles that we gave to them for free in the previous workshops, and eagerly collected plastic waste littering the shoreline, experiencing firsthand the impact of their efforts.

Through partnerships such as this, organisations and individuals can unite to create positive change, demonstrating that by working together, we can build a brighter, cleaner future for generations to come. As the children of Kerora embrace their roles as environmental stewards, they inspire hope and ignite a ripple effect of change throughout their community and beyond.