What You Need to Know About the ‘Wet Drought’ Currently Hitting Indonesia

Indonesia is experiencing an unusual weather phenomenon known as a wet drought. This phenomenon is characterised by high rainfall in the middle of the dry season, typically synonymous with dry and hot weather.

The Head of the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, explained, as quoted from the press on Friday, the 30th of May, that the wet drought is the result of a combination of various local and global factors affecting the dynamics of the atmosphere in the Indonesian region. Some of these factors include wind movements in the atmosphere, the influence of global phenomena such as the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), Kelvin and Rossby waves, and the impact of global climate change.

One of the dominant factors is the increase in sea surface temperatures, especially in Indonesian waters. These warmer temperatures increase the evaporation of seawater, thereby boosting the likelihood of convective cloud formation and, subsequently, rain. This condition is occurring even though climatically, Indonesia is in the dry season.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency estimates that during the period from the 28th of May to the 2nd of June, several regions in Indonesia have the potential to experience heavy to extreme rainfall, with intensity reaching 100-150 mm per day. In some areas, it could even exceed 150 mm per day. The regions predicted to be affected include parts of Aceh, most of Lampung, the western to central areas of Java Island, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, parts of Sulawesi, and central Papua.

In response to this situation, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency has urged the public to remain vigilant against the potential for extreme weather, including lightning, floods, and landslides. The public is also advised to maintain their health by protecting themselves from sun exposure, staying hydrated, and avoiding open areas during thunderstorms.

“The peak of the 2025 dry season is predicted to occur in August in most Seasonal Zones in Indonesia. The peak of the 2025 dry season is predicted to be the same-to-advanced or earlier than usual, which dominates almost all of Indonesia. Compared to normal [situation], the duration of the 2025 dry season is predicted to be shorter,” the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency wrote in their May revision of the report billed as Prediction of the 2025 Dry Season in Indonesia, as published on their official website.