Two Jakarta Tourist Spots Opening Trial Runs

The Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry has determined that two tourist attractions in Jakarta can be reopened in a trial phase.

Quoting their press statement, the trial stage is in accordance with the instruction of the Home Affairs Ministry Number 39 of 2021 concerning PPKM levels 2-4 during COVID-19 in the Java and Bali region. In the rules that apply from 7-13th September 2021, tourist attractions that are included in the PPKM level 3 category are allowed to reopen for tourists.

However, the tourist attractions that will be opened will go through a trial phase based on a list that has been determined by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry.

For Jakarta, the two tourist attractions that are included in the list for reopening through the pilot phase are Ancol Dreamland Taman Impian Jaya Ancol and Taman Mini Indah Indonesia.

The trial of the implementation of health protocols and the use of the PeduliLindungi application will be carried out across 20 tourist attractions that are spread across a number of areas, including the capital.

Deputy for Industry and Investment at the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, Fadjar Hutomo, said that, although places will be reopened through a trial, there are a number of requirements for tourist attractions managers.

One example of a new rule is limiting visitors under the age of 12. Further, water rides and attractions in tourist attractions that are included in the trial list are also still not allowed to reopen.