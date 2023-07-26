Pertamina of Indonesia Introduces Gasoline Containing 5 percent Ethanol Blend

Indonesia’s state-owned energy company, Pertamina, has introduced a new gasoline product that includes 5 percent bioethanol derived from sugar molasses.

This move is part of the country’s efforts to enhance the availability of renewable fuels.

Pertamina has recently commenced sales of “Pertamax Green 95,” a premium gasoline blended with 5 percent bioethanol, in both Jakarta and Surabaya. These cities have a total of 15 petrol stations selling this eco-friendly fuel, as announced in a company statement.

Ordinarily, most Indonesians use 90-octane gasoline, while 95-octane fuel is considered one of Pertamina’s premium offerings.

Indonesia, known as the largest palm oil producer globally, has already implemented a mandatory 35 percent palm oil blend in its biodiesel. However, the inclusion of biofuels in gasoline has faced delays due to limited ethanol supply.

Pertamina’s CEO, Nicke Widyawati, referred to “Pertamax Green 95” as a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to develop and distribute gasoline biofuels.

The Indonesian government has ambitious plans to make a 15 percent bioethanol content in gasoline mandatory nationwide by 2031.

In the initial phase of distribution, it is estimated that demand for the product will reach 90,000 kilolitres per year, containing approximately 5,000 kilolitres of ethanol. Pertamina Patra Niaga, the operator of the company’s retail fuel stations, will keep a close eye on the consumption trend of biofuel to gradually expand its availability, as explained by CEO Riva Siahaan.